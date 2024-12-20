Early bird pricing has been extended for the 1/25/25 Ring of Snow Challenge!
|Use the promo code: EARLYBIRD to extend early bird pricing until 12/23 for all ski distances!
The Wausau Nordic Ski Club and IRONBULL have joined forces to offer a community ski event through the 1/25/25 Ring of Snow Challenge.
In the Ring of Snow Challenge, soloists and relay teams complete as many laps as possible in the allotted 3- or 6-hour time category.
Put in solid Birkie training while enjoying the ski community atmosphere with beverages, soup buffet, and music. Or strap on snowshoes for a race or twilight hike!
Risk-free registration-your credit card will only be charged if we hold the event on 1/25/25!
SOLO OR TEAM UP! Go solo or team up with one or more friends/family.
Earn bonus laps by participating in the snowman making and cornhole contests!
Will pure grit outpace fun and games?
The race is capped to ensure snow integrity and space on course.
DOUBLE UP! Following completion of the ski events, a competitive snowshoe run will take place. Or bring a headlamp for the guided Twilight Hike (approximately 1 hour) and explore the woods of Sylvan Hill!
Add any snowshoe event to any of the ski races at half price!
KIDS FREE SKI! All kids receive a finisher medal in the free kids ski. The kids course will be about 1K and is targeted for kids ages 5-10.
VOLUNTEER: Want to enjoy the festive atmosphere without breaking a sweat? Volunteer inside by checking in racers or bundle up and support racers at the aid station, judge the snowman making contest, referee the cornhole games, and more!
Looking for more fun in the snow? Experience fat tire biking and snowshoe racing on the unique winter trails starting at Prairie Dells. Six-mile snowshoers will get to the majestic Prairie Dells while three-milers will take in the overlooks of the new Heinemania Loop. Bikers journey up the Prairie River gorge before hitting the hills and lakes of Underdown for rides of 10, 15 and 25 miles. The wonder of this place in winter is something that has to be seen to be believed.
Free snowshoe rentals available at both events!
Thank you to the City of Wausau for their support!