Early bird pricing has been extended for the 1/25/25 Ring of Snow Challenge!

The Wausau Nordic Ski Club and IRONBULL have joined forces to offer a community ski event through the 1/25/25 Ring of Snow Challenge.



In the Ring of Snow Challenge, soloists and relay teams complete as many laps as possible in the allotted 3- or 6-hour time category.



Put in solid Birkie training while enjoying the ski community atmosphere with beverages, soup buffet, and music. Or strap on snowshoes for a race or twilight hike!



Risk-free registration-your credit card will only be charged if we hold the event on 1/25/25!



SOLO OR TEAM UP! Go solo or team up with one or more friends/family.



Earn bonus laps by participating in the snowman making and cornhole contests!



Will pure grit outpace fun and games?



The race is capped to ensure snow integrity and space on course.



DOUBLE UP! Following completion of the ski events, a competitive snowshoe run will take place. Or bring a headlamp for the guided Twilight Hike (approximately 1 hour) and explore the woods of Sylvan Hill!



Add any snowshoe event to any of the ski races at half price!



KIDS FREE SKI! All kids receive a finisher medal in the free kids ski. The kids course will be about 1K and is targeted for kids ages 5-10.



VOLUNTEER: Want to enjoy the festive atmosphere without breaking a sweat? Volunteer inside by checking in racers or bundle up and support racers at the aid station, judge the snowman making contest, referee the cornhole games, and more!