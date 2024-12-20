So Cool! Welcome to the Grand Opening of “The Glide” at Boulder Junction Winter Park

Boulder Junction, WI – Lace up your skates and experience the magic of winter like never before! Boulder Junction is thrilled to announce the grand opening of “The Glide,” a stunning new 0.8-mile ice-skating ribbon nestled in the heart of Boulder Junction Winter Park.

Join us on December 29, 2024, for the ribbon cutting of this enchanting addition to our beloved outdoor haven. Winding gracefully through snow-laden pines, The Glide invites skaters of all ages to immerse themselves in the serene beauty of a Wisconsin winter. Whether you’re enjoying a leisurely skate with loved ones or testing your speed on the smooth ice, The Glide promises an unforgettable experience. “We’re so excited to introduce The Glide to our community and visitors,” said Dennis Reuss, Boulder Junction Town Chairman. “It’s a unique way to enjoy the beauty of Boulder Junction’s winters, and we can’t wait to see families and friends come together to make memories here.”

Boulder Junction Winter Park is your ultimate winter playground. Whether you’re gliding, sledding, or simply soaking in the seasonal charm, there’s something for everyone. Embrace the adventure, laughter, and wonder of winter at The Glide.

About Boulder Junction Winter Park

Located in the heart of northern Wisconsin, Boulder Junction Winter Park is a community treasure designed for winter enthusiasts of all ages. From ice-skating and sledding to warm gatherings around the fire, Winter Park is a place where the magic of the season comes alive.

For more information, contact:

Laura Bertch, Chairperson, Boulder Junction Park Board

715-892-1204 / [email protected] / www.boulderatplay.com