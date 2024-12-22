Calling Nonprofits & Schools: Apply Now to Empower People with Bicycles



Madison, WI – Bikes for Kids Wisconsin has opened up the application process for 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and public schools to apply for bicycles for the spring 2025 Bike Giveaway Program. The application is open to nonprofits and schools serving children and adults in need of transportation for school, employment, food access, and other essential services. Applications can be submitted online at BikesForKidsWi.org and is open through January 15, 2025.

Two students from Deforest High School with their new bikes. Each stated they would use their bikes to get to work and to football practice. Photo by Kristie GoForth.

“We are working to change the culture around how people view bicycles. While many see bikes as a recreational choice, for the people we serve, they are much more—they are lifelines for employment, education, and economic empowerment,” said Kristie GoForth, Executive Director. “It’s critical to our mission to provide bikes to young riders because, without them, people may never learn to ride. Children with bikes grow into adults who are more likely to continue biking. Using bikes for transportation reduces our reliance on automobiles, increases disposable income, and promotes better health. Bikes provide access to opportunities for those facing financial and transportation challenges,” GoForth added.

A Ukrainian family receives bikes after immigrating to America. Photo by Kristie GoForth.

The cost to distribute 2,000 bikes annually is approximately $270,000. The expenses include wages for professional bike mechanics, parts, tools, and operational expenses to maintain our 12,000 sq. ft. bike center, as well as supporting our dedicated volunteer network.

“We give away over 2,000 high-quality bikes a year, each valued between $300 to $1,000. Refurbishing and repairing is costly, and they require significant space–just a few of the challenges that make it difficult for organizations tackling transportation barriers,” GoForth stated. “Yet transportation is the key to everything in our car-dependent society.”

About Bikes for Kids Wisconsin

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that held its first bike giveaway in Madison in spring 2017. To date, the organization has distributed over 13,000 bicycles throughout the state of Wisconsin.

The organizational programming includes its bike giveaway program with 2,000 bikes distributed annually; youth education through the Bike Mechanics program in partnership with public schools and MSCR; the Bike to Work program for refugees and new immigrants; and used bike sales and low-cost service for the public.

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin is powered by our love of cycling, our community, and our planet. We increase the use of bicycle-based transportation for everyone through access, low-cost repairs, and education.

Media inquiries:

Bikes for Kids Wisconsin – Executive Director Kristie GoForth, at [email protected], call or text 608-444-8641.

