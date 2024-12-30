Vasaloppet’s 2025 First Chance Ski Race!

Celebrate the new year and join us on the trails at the Vasaloppet Nordic Center here in Mora for the 2025 First Chance Race. (Bold Font represent active links).



This fun, freestyle ski race event is a great way to train and tune up for the upcoming ski race season.

Choose a 5K or 10K distance, prizes for the top three men and top three women finishers in each race. REGISTER HERE for the First Chance ski race.



The Vasaloppet First Chance Race is the third event in the Tour de Finn ski race series. Also, be sure to REGISTER NOW for the 2025 Vasaloppet USA ski races coming up on February 8 – 9, 2025

We look forward to see you on the trails here in Mora!

Happy Trails To You, Vasaloppet USA