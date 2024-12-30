Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

January 2025 Cover Photo courtesy of Noel Stave. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Articles
Menu

Pettit National Ice Center

Races/Events
Races/EventsVasaloppet’s 2025 First Chance Ski Race!

Vasaloppet’s 2025 First Chance Ski Race!

By Bruce Steinberg
12/30/2024
0
0
Share:

Vasaloppet USA

Saturday January 4th 2025Vasaloppet Nordic Center, Mora, Minnesota
Celebrate the new year and join us on the trails at the Vasaloppet Nordic Center here in Mora for the 2025 First Chance Race. (Bold Font represent active links).

This fun, freestyle ski race event is a great way to train and tune up for the upcoming ski race season.
Choose a 5K or 10K distance, prizes for the top three men and top three women finishers in each race. REGISTER HERE for the First Chance ski race.

The Vasaloppet First Chance Race is the third event in the Tour de Finn ski race series. Also, be sure to REGISTER NOW for the 2025 Vasaloppet USA ski races coming up on February 8 – 9, 2025
We look forward to see you on the trails here in Mora!
Happy Trails To You, Vasaloppet USA
Thank you to our 2025 Vasaloppet USA sponsors Welia HealthOnan Family FoundationSolomon and Swix
TagsMora Vasaloppet
Previous Article

Boulder Junction Public Service Advisory: Safety First! ...

Next Article

American Birkebeiner Update

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.