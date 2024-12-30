Boulder Junction Public Service Advisory: Safety First! – & The Grand Opening Celebration!

Laura Bertch

Due to the recent warming temperatures and rain, the Boulder Junction Winter Park is currently closed for the safety of our public and will remain closed until Tuesday morning, December 31st, due to very slippery, icy parking lot conditions and water on the ice-skating rink area.

This will give the town crew time on Monday morning to put some sand in the parking lot area of Winter Park. Two days of below freezing temperatures will also help firm up the rink. Yes, we all want ice, but we want to prevent unnecessary slips and falls for the public getting to and from their cars.

It is recommended that visitors wear ice cleats on their boots while walking to and from their car to the ice rink/warming hut or pavilion.

Winter Park will re-open on Tuesday, December 31st at 10 a.m. and the Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting (previously scheduled for Sunday) is now postponed and planned for December 31, from 2:00pm-4:00pm with hot chocolate, hot coffee, hot dogs, and s’mores while they last.

Event Details:

What: Grand Opening of “ The Glide ” Ice-Skating Ribbon

Grand Opening of “ ” Ice-Skating Ribbon When: December 31, 2024, starting at 2:00 PM-4:00PM

December 31, 2024, starting at 2:00 PM-4:00PM Where: Boulder Junction Winter Park, Boulder Junction, WI

Boulder Junction Winter Park, Boulder Junction, WI Complimentary: hot cocoa and hot coffee, hotdogs and smores while they last

hot cocoa and hot coffee, hotdogs and smores while they last Amenities: Bonfire, sledding hill, skating rink and The Glide !

Bonfire, sledding hill, skating rink and ! Lighted: Skating Trail & Ice Rink

About Boulder Junction Winter Park

Located in the heart of northern Wisconsin, Boulder Junction Winter Park is a community treasure designed for winter enthusiasts of all ages. From ice-skating and sledding to warm gatherings around the fire, Winter Park is a place where the magic of the season comes alive.

It’s worth the wait to celebrating the pending New Year and visiting the new Glide for ice skating is something worthy of your attendance and patience. Thank you for your understanding.

For more information, contact:

Laura Bertch, Chairperson, Boulder Junction Park Board, 715-892-1204, [email protected] / www.boulderatplay.com