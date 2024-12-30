Mercer’s MECCA Trails to host Winterfest on January 18

Mercer, WI — The MECCA Trails grooming team is preparing Mercer’s 21k trail system for its annual Winterfest. Live races are scheduled to be held on Saturday, January 18, and virtual race events are available now through mid-February.

Winterfest has become known as the “best-run small race” in the region, according to organizers. Race director Rodney Silvis is optimistic about participation in this year’s live event on January 18, saying, “We expect a big turnout from students on the Claire d’ Loon 5K. More experienced skiers and those training for longer races like the Birkie will compete on the Flowage 15K and MECCA 30K courses.”

Skiers racing at MECCA Winterfest; photo by Phil Kucera.

As in previous years, MECCA Trails is also offering a series of virtual Winterfest events, which allow skiers to ski the courses on their own schedule and turn in their best time. The virtual events opened in early December and will continue through February 15, 2025. Participants have the option of completing the 30k, 15k, or 5k races or another unique virtual event, the Turtle River Pursuit, which combines a 10k classic ski and 10k skate, and can be completed by an individual or a team. The Mercer Springs Snowshoe Tour allows participants to shoe at their own pace or keep a time to be eligible for prizes.

Registration for Winterfest Live and Virtual events is now open at meccatrails.com. Participants that register for Winterfest prior to January 1st will receive a price discount. Those registering before January 8th will be entered into a special drawing for a “Legendary Season Pass” for SnowRiver Resorts, which includes skiing at Lutsen Mountain, Jackson Creek Summit, Black River Basin, and Granite Peak.

MECCA actively collaborates with the Town of Mercer, Iron County Parks and Forestry Department, and Wisconsin DNR to maintain the 21k trail system. Winterfest is presented by the MECCA Ski Club in collaboration with the Gogebic Range Health System and thanks to sponsorship from Aspirus Health and the Mercer Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about Winterfest, to register for the live or virtual race, and to get the latest trail conditions, visit www.meccatrails.com.