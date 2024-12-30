Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

January 2025 Cover Photo courtesy of Noel Stave. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Articles
Menu

Pettit National Ice Center

Races/EventsXC Skiing
Races/EventsRegistration: 42nd Annual Hayward Lions Pre-Birkie

Registration: 42nd Annual Hayward Lions Pre-Birkie

By Bruce Steinberg
12/30/2024
0
0
Share:
Registration Is Now Open – Price Increases After December 31, 2024
Join us for the 42nd Annual Hayward Lions Club Pre-Birkie on Saturday, February 8th, 2025! Choose to race either the short distance of about 26 kilometers or the long distance of approximately 42 kilometers on the stunning, world-class American Birkebeiner Trail. Your participation not only promises an exhilarating skiing experience but also supports our community—last year, the Hayward Lions Club contributed over $25,000 back to local initiatives, primarily funded through this thrilling event.

Don’t miss out on the chance to make a difference while enjoying a fantastic day on the trails!

Registration Link: Hayward Lions Club Pre-Birkie 2025

TagsPre-Birkie
Previous Article

American Birkebeiner Update

Next Article

A Happy New Year Request From Team ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.