Registration: 42nd Annual Hayward Lions Pre-Birkie

Join us for the 42nd Annual Hayward Lions Club Pre-Birkie on Saturday, February 8th, 2025! Choose to race either the short distance of about 26 kilometers or the long distance of approximately 42 kilometers on the stunning, world-class American Birkebeiner Trail. Your participation not only promises an exhilarating skiing experience but also supports our community—last year, the Hayward Lions Club contributed over $25,000 back to local initiatives, primarily funded through this thrilling event.



Don’t miss out on the chance to make a difference while enjoying a fantastic day on the trails!