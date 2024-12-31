Silent Sports

January 2025

Articles
Pettit National Ice Center

Fund-raiserXC Skiing
A Happy New Year Request From Team Birkie

A Happy New Year Request From Team Birkie

By Bruce Steinberg
12/31/2024
Dear Friends: As the year draws to a close, there are just a few hours left to support our athletes, who inspire our youth to pursue excellence both in sport and in life while embodying the values of exceptional community members and remarkable athletes.

Your gift today helps Team Birkie continue to inspire, compete, and grow the Nordic skiing community. Every donation strengthens our athletes, supports their journey, and ensures we can take on 2025 with purpose and passion.

Thank you for your support and wishing you a Happy New Year filled with joy and adventure!

SUPPORT TEAM BIRKIE ATHLETES

Alayna Sonnesyn starts the Tour de Ski strong with a new personal best on the World Cup—19th place!
TagsTeam Birkie
Registration: 42nd Annual Hayward Lions Pre-Birkie

You can help provide transformative experiences by ...

