January 2025 Cover Photo courtesy of Noel Stave. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Articles
Pettit National Ice Center

News Release
News Release

You can help provide transformative experiences by supporting CXC’s programs. Matching Grant!

By Bruce Steinberg
12/31/2024
Dear Friends of CXC: As we close out the year, there’s still time to make a lasting impact on our Nordic skiing community! Thanks to a generous $7,500 dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Wisconsin Nordic Development Group, your contribution will go twice as far in supporting CXC’s essential programs: 

  • Nordic Rocks for Schools 
    Introducing kids to the joys of skiing
     
  • Adaptive Program
    Ensuring skiing is inclusive for all
     
  • Team Birkie
    Supporting athletes who inspire the next generation


Make your tax-deductible gift by midnight to help us finish the year strong and start 2025 with momentum.

Thank you for your support, and Happy New Year!

TagsCXC
