The Remarkable Journey of Jordan Stolz

At just 20 years old, Jordan Stolz has already etched his name among the world’s elite speed skaters. Growing up in the small town of Kewaskum in southeast Wisconsin, Jordan’s connection to skating started young. Stolz and his sister, Hannah, began skating at age five, encouraged by their parents, Dirk, and Jane. “The racing skates were $600, way too expensive,” Jane said, “but a friend found some used ones.” This friend was Olympian Becky Many-Sanfelippo who recommended they join the Badger Speed Skating Club.

In the early days, Dirk cleared snow from their backyard pond and installed outdoor lighting so they could skate at all hours. This early exposure to skating laid the foundation for Jordan’s athletic career.

A turning point in Jordan’s life came from watching the 2010 Winter Olympics. He credited Apolo Ohno and Shani Davis’s performances in Vancouver as the inspiration to get serious about skating. Had it not been for that moment, Jordan admits he might never have pursued speed skating.

“We are outdoor people and never really watched TV,” Jane said. “I told Jordan and Hannah that we would watch the 2012 Olympics over the next couple of weeks.” Jordan asked, “What’s the Olympics?” Both kids were enthralled with short-track skating and some other events, but didn’t get figure skating. They all started skating in earnest; it was a family affair. “We wanted to teach the kids,” Jane explained, “so Dirk and I had to learn how to skate. It was intimidating getting those huge, big blades on. It was very awkward, but we loved it from the start; you go so fast.”

In Their DNA

Dirk was a talented downhill skier in his native Germany and had national team aspirations until his family moved to Wisconsin when he was 9, where track and field won out over downhill. “Dirk was a good athlete, but I really never competed,” Jane said. “Jordan was 6 or 7 when one of the coaches asked him if he wanted to be a national champion. The coach told us the kids are very talented; they could be the next Eric and Beth Heiden. Not sure we believed him. Jordan’s first national championship was at age nine. I remember driving and dragging them all over the place to national meets and skate camps.”

The Stolz kids initially trained in short track. Jordan moved to long track and began winning national championships in fifth grade. “You need a specific body for short track,” Jordan said. “As I grew, my body became more comfortable for long track which I liked.”

As Jordan got better, he started club skating at the Badger Speed Skating Club and the West Allis Speed Skating Club, which morphed into the Wisconsin Speed Skating Club at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee. “The Badger Club was so helpful in starting Jordan’s career with a warm family welcoming atmosphere. I knew this was the sport for us,” Dirk said.

Dirk was a Washington County deputy sheriff who transferred to the graveyard shift so he could be around for the 90-minute commute to the Pettit Ice Center where Jordan often trained for 5½ to 6 hours a day.

“Hannah quit competing at skating at age 16, but is driven in her own right,” Jane said. “She has won national and international competitions in bird taxidermy.” With a chuckle, Jane added, “Her medal was bigger than Jordan’s last World Cup Gold medal.”

Jordan with former Olympian Shani Davis and US Speedskating’s Development Coach Matt Kooreman.

Jane was surprised how intently Jordan listened to his coaches about weight transfer and other technique language at such a young age. She didn’t comprehend the lingo and asked Jordan, “Do you understand this?” Jordan replied, “I have no idea of what they were saying so I just skated harder, and they said, ‘You got it.’” Jordan was one of the youngest U.S. skaters to try out for both the short and long track at age 15.

“Jordan was 17 during his first Olympics in 2022 in Beijing China during COVID,” Jane said. “It was very tough not being there. He would text me that he couldn’t get the right foods and protein he needed.” Jordan still fared well, placing 13th in the 500m and 14th in the 1,000m. As the mom of one of the top speed skaters in the world, Jane explained, “I try to make sure Jordan is eating right and has everything he needs when he is at home competing. It gets busy. People are calling and asking about tickets, and I’m often volunteering for the event. It’s pretty crazy. I don’t think about it in the moment.”

Achievements and Milestones

Jordan Stolz’s rise to prominence in the speed-skating world has been nothing short of meteoric. During the first event of the 2022/23 ISU Speed Skating World Cup in November 2022, he became the youngest man to win an individual World Cup race. He clinched the 1,500 meters with a time of 1 minute, 44 seconds, setting a track record at the World Championships in Norway, and won a gold medal in the 1,000 meters with a time of 1:08. By December, Jordan had won medals in multiple events, including gold in the 1,000 meters and silver in the 500 and 1,500 meters, showcasing his versatility. This is a huge accomplishment for any World Cup skater, let alone someone as young as Jordan.

Pettit US Speedskating Long Track Development Camp and Time Trial. 500m race, September 30, 2023. Jordan is wearing the skin of the Dutch skating club he joined in 2023 called Team Albert Hejin Zaanlander.

In 2024, Jordan continued to dominate, winning 13 gold medals, including the World All-Around Speed Skating Championship. He set world records in the 1,000 meters with a time of 1:05; and won the all-around with a points total of 144.740 at the World Championships in Inzell, Germany. Jordan was awarded the 2023/24 season’s Oscar Mathisen Award of Speed Skating for his extraordinary achievements. Termed the speed skating Oscar, it is awarded annually to the skater with the most outstanding speed skating performance of the season.

“I remember when Jordan won the 2024 All-Around in Inzell,” Jane said. “The town was wild; so many people were partying and celebrating. I got out of the car and someone yelled, ‘There is Jordan Stolz’s mom!’ The crowd cheered me like crazy; it was something else. But when everything is done, we look back and think, Wow. There is much more to come.”

Jordan notched his second Oscar Mathisen Award following the 2024 season. But wait, there’s more! Last November, racing at Hachinohe City at the Four Continents Championship in Japan, Jordan not only won gold medals in the 1500m, 1000m, 500m, and Team Pursuit, but also smashed and set new Track Records in doing so. Even jet lag couldn’t stop this champion.

Training Regime

After taking just three weeks off after his historic speedskating season, Jordan got back into his offseason training program, which is primarily road cycling in the Kettle Moraine area of Wisconsin. Last year, he focused his training on all distances to complete at the All-Around Championships, balancing endurance and sprints. “This year, the focus is less endurance and more intensity as I’m not racing the 5,000 meters this year,” Jordan shared. “I’ll mostly do the 500, 1,000, and 1,500-meter distances. I’m hoping to drop times this year.”

Coach Bob Corby congratulates Jordan after his win at the Pettit Ice Center US Championships in November.

During the spring and summer, he cycles up to 18 hours a week on the Kettle Moraine roads to build stamina, saying, “I enjoy road-cycling the Kettle Moraine roads, where there isn’t much traffic. I need to build endurance during spring and summer. Mountain biking is fun, but I need the consistency of road riding. Most of my cycling is in zones 1 and 2. I start transitioning to ice in September; then, in October, I switch to almost all ice. My sprint-speed endurance intervals on ice are 30 or 60 seconds, with 120 seconds off.”

Many of the U.S. Team skaters and their coach are in Salt Lake City. Jordan believes that sea-level training optimizes red blood cell production, occasionally training at higher elevations to boost fitness. His training partners in Milwaukee and his coach, Bob Corby, play crucial roles in his preparation. Corby, a former competitive skater and physical therapist, has been instrumental in Jordan’s development. He prefers the consistency of sea-level training with periodic high-altitude camps.

“My weight training program is mainly squats,” Jordan said, “with very little upper body, doing mostly explosive moves. I squat more than 400 pounds.” He wouldn’t divulge exact weight amounts, saying he doesn’t want the competition to know. “In October, I do weights twice a week. Later in the season, I’ll cut it back.”

Jordan in training/warmup mode at the US National Team Training Camp & Races on Aug 7, 2024.

Jordan is sponsored by Team Albert Heijn Zaanlander in the Netherlands. Zaanlander is a Gouda cheese and Albert Heijn is a large European grocery store chain. He spends part of the year training with teammates in the Italian Alps and the Netherlands. Speed skating is popular in Europe, on the scale of football in the U.S. “I don’t get recognized much in the U.S.,” Jordan said, “but people know who I am in the Netherlands.” Ironically, Jordan is from the land of cheese and a European cheese company is Jordan’s sponsor. Maybe Sargento is next?

Personal Insights and Lifestyle

Maintaining a disciplined lifestyle is crucial for Jordan. His diet is rich in protein and carbohydrates, with a focus on unprocessed foods, including meat, salmon, rice, and pasta. He generally avoids processed foods. “You know what carbo-loading is,” he said. “I have to do it all the time. I’m not a big fan of veggies.” Jordan shared that he allows himself occasional indulgences such as a burger or custard from Culvers.

One unique aspect of Jordan’s preparation is his meticulous care of his equipment. He sharpens his skate blades himself, ensuring they meet his exact specifications. This hands-on approach reflects his commitment to excellence in every aspect of his sport.

What’s Next?

Jordan has a packed schedule, including competing in World Cup races in China and Japan in November, followed by a few weeks at home in December. Then it’s off to the World Cup race in Calgary, Canada, before returning home in February for the World Cup race in Milwaukee, the city’s first in over 20 years. “I’m really excited to be skating at the Pettit,” Jordan said. “They have my favorite ice makers in the world there.” After that, it’s off to Poland and the Netherlands. The season culminates in March with the World Championships in Norway. “My dad doesn’t travel with me as much as he used to but will come to some of the World Cup races if it’s a good location,” Jordan laughed.

Jordan leading the pack during the November 3, 2024, 16-lap Men’s Mass Start at the Petit Center.

The Making of an Olympian

Jordan Stolz’s impact on the world of speed skating is profound. His achievements have brought renewed attention to the sport in the United States. As a young athlete, his success serves as an inspiration to many aspiring skaters. His dedication, discipline, and passion for the sport are qualities that young athletes can emulate.

Jordan smiles following his victory at the National Championships at the Pettit Ice Center held last November.



Jordan’s journey also highlights the importance of family support in an athlete’s career. His parents’ dedication, from clearing the pond to commuting for training sessions, played a significant role in his development. This family commitment underscores the sacrifices and support systems that are often behind successful athletes.

Jordan offers practical advice to aspiring athletes: “Look up Nils Vanderpol’s training program to understand the rigors of training; it’s very interesting.” His training insights, such as the balance between endurance and speed workouts and the importance of diet and recovery, provide valuable lessons for young athletes aiming to excel in their respective sports.

The journey Jordan has undertaken is a testament to the power of inspiration and determination. From watching Olympic heroes on television to becoming one himself, he has shown that dreams can be achieved with hard work and dedication. His story continues to evolve and the world will be watching as he aims for new heights in his career.

Bright Future

Jordan appears to be on track for another amazing year. In early November 2024, he swept the 500m, 1,000m, and 1,500m at the World Cup Qualifier event at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee. He also claimed the top medal in the 16-lap mass start endurance race. Not a bad opening to the season and just 15 months away from the next Olympics.

Going from a young skater in Kewaskum to a world-renowned speed skating champion, Jordan Stolz’s journey has been an inspiring tale of dedication and the power of family support. His achievements at such a young age are a testament to his talent and determination.

Jordan remains focused on his ultimate goal ― the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina. “If I can continue doing what I’m doing,” he said, “it would be great to complete at Cortina.”

With his impressive track record, there’s no doubt that Jordan Stolz will continue to make waves in the world of speed skating.

