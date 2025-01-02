At 74, Michael Koppy Takes on the Arrowhead 135! Jan. 27/28

Christine Lunde Malewicz, Director of Development, Duluth Area Family YMCA

On Jan. 27-28, Michael Koppy of Hermantown, MN, will run the “Arrowhead Ultra 135”, a 135-mile ultra-marathon in northern Minnesota in the dead of winter, pulling all of his supplies in a forty-pound sled. Koppy, age 74, will be the only person over the age of 70 to have ever completed this brutal race, assuming he finishes. Based on his previous accomplishments, there is an excellent chance that he will complete this run. In May of this year, he took first place in the 70+ age category in the Cocodona 250, a 250-mile race in Arizona. In October, he completed the Wild Duluth 100K (61 miles) as the oldest person to ever do so in the 16-year history of the race. Last year, he finished fifth overall out of 80 starters in the Cowboy 200 in Nebraska. Koppy is experienced, well-trained, and tough as nails!

Michael at the Big Foot Ultra – with – Big Foot! Photo courtesy of Michael Koppy.

Koppy’s motivations extend beyond personal achievement. He takes on these extraordinary challenges to inspire others to pursue their passions and to embrace the unconventional. Through his efforts, he aims to encourage people to step outside their comfort zones and take on new challenges.

Additionally, Koppy is committed to giving back to his community. For this race—and the prestigious Western States 100 in June—he is raising funds for the Duluth Area Family YMCA. He is hoping his accomplishments will encourage others to contribute to his fundraiser in support of the Y. (Go to duluthymca.org/runkoppy) He chose to support the Y because he believes in its mission of “strengthening communities by promoting youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility.” He also appreciates that the Y aims to serve people “of all ages, backgrounds, and economic circumstances.”

In some ways, Koppy is an unlikely ultra-runner. As a child, he had polio in his legs and had a brother who died of polio. His mother also died of polio when Koppy was two years old. As a result, he was placed in the foster care system, got into plenty of trouble, and changed schools nearly every year in grades 1-6. It was in high school that he discovered his love of running, a passion that transformed his life.

If any 74-year-old can complete the Arrowhead 135, Koppy can! Here he is during his successful FKT on the Superior Hiking Trail. Photo courtesy of Michael Koppy

To learn more about Koppy and his upcoming events, feel free to contact him to ask questions or to arrange an interview in-person, by phone, or Zoom.

Michael Koppy, 218-522-0309, [email protected]

DULUTH AREA FAMILY YMCA 302 W 1st Street

Duluth, MN 55802 P 218-722-4745 W duluthymca.org