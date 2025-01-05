With Recent Race Cancellations, Seeley Hills Classic Expands, Allowing More skiers the Chance to Race

Even More Skiing at the Pioneer Midwest Seeley Hills Classic!

American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

With the recent race cancellations in the Midwest, we’re expanding Seeley Hills Classic to allow even more skiers the chance to race. We’re adding in High School and Middle School races AND a 20K Skate Race on Sunday, January 12!

This event now includes:

A 5K course that will challenge skiers of all levels

Saturday: Seeley Hills Classic 20K & 35K race distances

Saturday: Seeley Hills Classic Middle School and High School races

Sunday: Seeley Hills Skate 20k

Sunday: Seeley Hills Skate Middle School and High School races

Sawmill Saloon in Seeley for the after-party! Enjoy a hot soup and great company to celebrate your race day!

Watch the WEBSITE for more updates including schedule and course updates in the next few days!

