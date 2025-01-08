2025 Noquemanon Ski Marathon – January Update
|The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is going Green and Gold this year in celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Northern Michigan University – the home of the famous Superior Dome finish! The connections between the Noque and NMU run deep in several ways including the founder (an NMU alum) and many members of the organizing committee (NMU alums). Here’s to year 27 of the Noque and year 125 of NMU!
|2025 Wave Updates and Price Schedule
|Click Here to Register as registration for the 2025 Noquemanon Ski Marathon is still open! The registration pricing schedule for all events is listed below. Note that the next price increase occurs on the day of the Expo/packet pickup on January 24th.
As usual, skiers aged 24 and under registering for the 50K, 24K, or 15 miles snowshoe event will receive a $25 discount no matter when they register – the discount is applied during registration. The Adaptive/Sit Ski events are now free of charge.
Full Noque & Half Noque Events (Including Virtual), 15 Mile Snowshoe
$110 through January 23rd$125 on January 24th.
12K
$50 through January 23rd$60 on January 24th.
Adaptive/Sit Ski (2K and 600M)— FREE!
Rundman-Jacobson Junior Noque (ages 19 and under) — FREE thanks to a generous gift in memory of Cheri Rundman.
Wave Availability (as of 1/5/25):
50K Classic:
Wave 1 – 45 spots
Wave 2 – 70 spots
50K Freestyle/Skate:
Wave 1 – WAVE IS FULL
Wave 2 – 14 spots
Wave 3 – 69 spots
24K Classic:
Wave 1 – 34 spots
Wave 2 – 22 spots
Wave 3 – 25 spots
Wave 4 – 36 spots
24K Freestyle/Skate:
Wave 1 – 27 spots
Wave 2 – 19 spots
Wave 3 – 11 spots
Wave 4 – 45 spots
If you have already registered, you should have received a confirmation email at the email address you used to register for your RunSignup account. If you did not receive a confirmation email, please check your SPAM/Junk email folder. If you do not find a registration confirmation, the next step is to go the Noquemanon Ski Marathon event on RunSignup and look for your name, or those you registered, on the “Find a Participant” tab.
Note that you do not need to be logged in to runsignup to utilize this participant lookup. If you do not find the name(s) you are looking for on the participant list, please reach out to [email protected] for assistance.
The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is a non profit event that serves as a fundraiser for the Noquemanon Trail Network. The race committee works very hard to keep event prices down while also having the capacity to follow through on our financial commitments and moving trail improvement projects forward which this year includes building a few kilometers of new trail to accommodate for changing landowner permissions.
We are committed to offering a unique and high quality event at one of the lower price-points available for an event of this size and length. Thank you for your continued support and we are looking forward to our 27th annual event on January 24th and 25th 2025!
For complete event details please the Noquemanon Ski Marathon race website at www.noquemanon.com, Click Here to Register
|Current Trail and Snow Conditions Report
|The current conditions report is a mix of good news and bad news. The good news is that below seasonal normal cold temperatures have returned after the Christmas and New Years warm temperatures and rain. The current temperatures are cold and at this time the extended forecast includes a mix of both below-normal to normal seasonal temperatures. That will do great things for all of the water crossings – many of which were back to open/flowing water during the Holiday warmup.
The bad news is that we are currently in very-very low snow conditions. Nearly all of the lake effect snow that has been occurring has gone to the east of our area. The extended forecast is calling for continued on and off lake effect snow. Any accumulations our area will get will be dependent on the direction of the wind. There are no major system events that will impact our area this week but there may be some activity the following week with an active pattern on the west coast. We will certainly be watching the forecast closely and doing our snow dances. At this time there is enough snow for light machine grooming out of the NTN Forestville trailhead on the main trail and some side trails. Conditions are best considered as spotty at this time with sections of adequate coverage and sections that need shoveling from time to time.
As an organization we will be assessing conditions moving forward and hoping for more snow. We will communicate developments as we are able.