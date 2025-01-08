2025 Noquemanon Ski Marathon – January Update

Click Here to Register as registration for the 2025 Noquemanon Ski Marathon is still open! The registration pricing schedule for all events is listed below. Note that the next price increase occurs on the day of the Expo/packet pickup on January 24th.



As usual, skiers aged 24 and under registering for the 50K, 24K, or 15 miles snowshoe event will receive a $25 discount no matter when they register – the discount is applied during registration. The Adaptive/Sit Ski events are now free of charge.



Full Noque & Half Noque Events (Including Virtual), 15 Mile Snowshoe

$110 through January 23rd$125 on January 24th.



12K

$50 through January 23rd$60 on January 24th.



Adaptive/Sit Ski (2K and 600M)— FREE!



Rundman-Jacobson Junior Noque (ages 19 and under) — FREE thanks to a generous gift in memory of Cheri Rundman.



Wave Availability (as of 1/5/25):



50K Classic:

Wave 1 – 45 spots

Wave 2 – 70 spots



50K Freestyle/Skate:

Wave 1 – WAVE IS FULL

Wave 2 – 14 spots

Wave 3 – 69 spots



24K Classic:

Wave 1 – 34 spots

Wave 2 – 22 spots

Wave 3 – 25 spots

Wave 4 – 36 spots



24K Freestyle/Skate:

Wave 1 – 27 spots

Wave 2 – 19 spots

Wave 3 – 11 spots

Wave 4 – 45 spots



If you have already registered, you should have received a confirmation email at the email address you used to register for your RunSignup account. If you did not receive a confirmation email, please check your SPAM/Junk email folder. If you do not find a registration confirmation, the next step is to go the Noquemanon Ski Marathon event on RunSignup and look for your name, or those you registered, on the “Find a Participant” tab.



Note that you do not need to be logged in to runsignup to utilize this participant lookup. If you do not find the name(s) you are looking for on the participant list, please reach out to [email protected] for assistance.



The Noquemanon Ski Marathon is a non profit event that serves as a fundraiser for the Noquemanon Trail Network. The race committee works very hard to keep event prices down while also having the capacity to follow through on our financial commitments and moving trail improvement projects forward which this year includes building a few kilometers of new trail to accommodate for changing landowner permissions.



We are committed to offering a unique and high quality event at one of the lower price-points available for an event of this size and length. Thank you for your continued support and we are looking forward to our 27th annual event on January 24th and 25th 2025!



For complete event details please the Noquemanon Ski Marathon race website at www.noquemanon.com, Click Here to Register