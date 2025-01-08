Don’t Delay! Register for Winterfest Today!

We all know that snow conditions haven’t been ideal for skiing or for many other winter sports this year. Still, the MECCA team of dedicated volunteers has been preparing for Winterfest, prepping and grooming trails, getting signage into place, recruiting volunteers for water and food stations along the race route, and much more. The LIVE Winterfest race is coming up on January 18th, and plans are proceeding to make the event happen if safe conditions prevail.

So, given the uncertainty about trail conditions, should you wait and see what happens before you register? No! Here are four reasons why you should go ahead and register for Winterfest, whether live or virtual, TODAY.

Virtual Winterfest will continue until February 15 , so there’s plenty of opportunity to get your 5k, 15k, 30k, 20k pursuit, or snowshoe in!

, so there’s plenty of opportunity to get your 5k, 15k, 30k, 20k pursuit, or snowshoe in! Everyone who registers for Winterfest Live or Virtual events by January 8 will be entered into a special drawing for a “Legendary Season Pass,” which includes skiing at Lutsen Mountain, Jackson Creek Summit, Black River Basin, and Granite Peak.

will be entered into a special drawing for a “Legendary Season Pass,” which includes skiing at Lutsen Mountain, Jackson Creek Summit, Black River Basin, and Granite Peak. If needed, we can switch your registration from a live to a virtual event, or vice versa. So you have some flexibility no matter how you register.

Most importantly, your registration fee supports MECCA trails, helping to support our 50-year tradition of providing recreational opportunities for locals and visitors to Northern Wisconsin.

Visit www.MECCAtrails.com to register for Winterfest Live on January 18, 2025, or for virtual Winterfest events open now.

Hope to see you on the trails!

Rodney Silvis, 2025 Winterfest Race director