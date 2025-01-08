Silent Sports

Pettit National Ice Center

Meet Kennedy: 6 Yrs old, with Ullrich Muscular Dystrophy

By Bruce Steinberg
01/08/2025
PROJECT MOBILITY: Changing Lives – One Bike at a Time!

Kennedy is a 6-year-old girl with tons of energy and charisma. She was diagnosed with Collagen VI Muscular Dystrophy before she was a year old. This led to delayed motor milestones and progressive weakness in her muscles. Kennedy can still walk, but she requires assistance for long distances, including using a wheelchair and walker.

Kennedy wants to be outside and wants to be able to get around with her family and friends in a fun way outside of her walker and wheelchair. We have a nice bike path located near our house that Kennedy loves to walk on. Having an adaptive bike would unlock a lot of the world for her to see and enjoy.

Kennedy Needs Your Support Today!

Donate Now – Project Mobility Cycles for Life, Inc.

