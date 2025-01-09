Lumberjack World Championships: Tickets on Sale Friday, January 10   

Samantha LaSalle

Tickets for the 65th Annual Lumberjack World Championships go on sale tomorrow January 10th at 9AM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting: lumberjackworldchampionships.com.

The event will take place July 17-19, 2025. The Lumberjack Run will take place on Championship Saturday morning, July 19th. This year’s event kick off entertainment is country singer Chris Kroeze. His concert will be held at the Lumberjack Bowl on Wednesday July 16th , 6:30P – gates opening at 5P.

“We’re looking forward to another incredible three days of competition,” said Event Director Samantha LaSalle. “From the festival grounds experience, the food trucks, Swing Axe beer garden, music from the Pinery boys, our Wednesday concert kickoff with Chris Kroeze and not to mention the amazing performance from our athletes, the Lumberjack World Championships offer an experience the whole family can enjoy.”

Lumberjack World Championships athletes compete in a combined twenty-four events, including, logrolling, boom running, sawing, chopping, axe throwing, and speed climbing. Information on each unique timber sports discipline is available at https://lumberjackworldchampionships.com/

For additional details contact the LWC Event Director Samantha LaSalle at 715-699-0712