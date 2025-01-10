Wausau Nordic Ski Club News: Several Key Updates on Events, Matching Grant & Newsletter

Jon Oestreich

I. Wisconsin Nordic Ski League:

Matching Grant Opportunity through January 15th! Double Your Impact!

The Wisconsin Nordic Development Group will MATCH the fundraising efforts of the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League with a due date of January 15, 2025.

Help support the Mission of the WNSL: “To Promote Wisconsin Youth & Junior Skiing,”

SUPPORT OPTION #1 – 2025 Friends of the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League

https://www.wisconsinxcski.org/support

SUPPORT OPTION #2 – 50/50 Sponsorship for the State Championships

● PROCESS: Individual clubs secure sponsorship monies, which are split 50/50 between

WNSL and the fundraising club. Sponsors or clubs send the money to the WNSL

treasure, who will pass along a check for 1⁄2 of the total amount to the fundraising club.

● TO DATE: Peak Nordic (Lapham Peak) is our only 2025 50/50 Sponsorship participant

● TOKO GIFTS: Any Team that participates in 2025 WNSL 50/50 Sponsorship program

will receive TOKO gifts for your team.

● The WNSL 50/50 Sponsorship Program is a great way for teams to take ownership

of the State Championship Events and to raise some money for their individual team

too.

● Sponsors and/or Fundraisers send checks to:

○ WNSL C/O T. Bryant, 2254 Keyes Ave, Madison, WI 53711

II. On the Glide Newsletter

The On the Glide Newsletter, will be an official WNSL newsletter. It will be published monthly, to provide information and updates to teams and clubs, to promote growth of Wisconsin skiing, to promote our schedule of events and sponsors, and to provide updated information. Go To:

III. Event/Race Updates