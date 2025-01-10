Wausau Nordic Ski Club News: Several Key Updates on Events, Matching Grant & Newsletter
Jon Oestreich
I. Wisconsin Nordic Ski League:
Matching Grant Opportunity through January 15th! Double Your Impact!
The Wisconsin Nordic Development Group will MATCH the fundraising efforts of the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League with a due date of January 15, 2025.
Help support the Mission of the WNSL: “To Promote Wisconsin Youth & Junior Skiing,”
SUPPORT OPTION #1 – 2025 Friends of the Wisconsin Nordic Ski League
Donations Link:
https://www.wisconsinxcski.org/support
SUPPORT OPTION #2 – 50/50 Sponsorship for the State Championships
● PROCESS: Individual clubs secure sponsorship monies, which are split 50/50 between
WNSL and the fundraising club. Sponsors or clubs send the money to the WNSL
treasure, who will pass along a check for 1⁄2 of the total amount to the fundraising club.
● TO DATE: Peak Nordic (Lapham Peak) is our only 2025 50/50 Sponsorship participant
● TOKO GIFTS: Any Team that participates in 2025 WNSL 50/50 Sponsorship program
will receive TOKO gifts for your team.
● The WNSL 50/50 Sponsorship Program is a great way for teams to take ownership
of the State Championship Events and to raise some money for their individual team
too.
● Sponsors and/or Fundraisers send checks to:
○ WNSL C/O T. Bryant, 2254 Keyes Ave, Madison, WI 53711
Donation Link: https://www.wisconsinxcski.org/support
II. On the Glide Newsletter
The On the Glide Newsletter, will be an official WNSL newsletter. It will be published monthly, to provide information and updates to teams and clubs, to promote growth of Wisconsin skiing, to promote our schedule of events and sponsors, and to provide updated information. Go To:
III. Event/Race Updates
|Adult Lessons Update
We will not open registration for future classes until we get a significant snowfall, and Nine Mile is able to open to public skiing. We have been continuing Nordic Walking when possible, follow along on Facebook.
|Snow Striders Lessons Update
With the lack of snow, we were not able to kick off Snow Striders on 1/5/25. The long-term forecast is not looking good for next week either, so assume 1/19/25 Snow Striders is also cancelled unless we receive notable snowfall, and it is communicated otherwise. – Andrea Larson, Snow Striders coordinator
|Snekkevik Cancelled
Due to lack of . . . well, you know… we’ve had to cancel the 2025 Snekkevik. We hope to see you in 2026!
|Ring of Snow Cancelled
From IRONBULL:
Unfortunately, due to no snow and no significant snow forecasted, we are forced to cancel the 1/25/25 Ring of Snow. Despite no snow last year, we held the Snowbound in the Underdown, so we hope to see many of you there on 2/22/25! More info at: https://www.ironbull.org/snowbound-in-the-underdown Your credit card will not be charged for this event.