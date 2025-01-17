January 20th! Everesting 48-hr Challenge: Join us for a live Q&A to learn all the details!
You are invited to a live Q&A session with Everesting Founder, Andy van Bergen & the Managing Partner Events, Paco Latorre / Check out the Amazing Videos Below!
When: Monday 20th of January at 9 p.m. Central European Time, 8pm GMT, 3pm ET, 12pm PST.
2 PM CST
Topic: Everesting 48h Challenge event in Ordino (Andorra) – 29th of May to 1st of June.
Speakers: Andy van Bergen (Everesting Founder), Paco Latorre (Everesting Managing Partner Events)
Format: The speakers will share event details, followed by an open Q&A session.
|A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EXPERIENCE Take on the Everesting 48h Challenge hiking event at Ordino-Arcalís, Andorra: 8,848m of elevation gain in 48 hours on the iconic Mirador de Tristaina ascent.
Rest and recover with chairlift descents between climbs to stay strong. What’s included:
4-night glamping accommodation
3-Michelin-starred chef meal service
Training program (physical, mental, nutrition)
Recovery Room with cryotherapy
More About This Event, the History of Everesting, & What it is All About in the April 2025 Issue of Silent Sports Magazine!