Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

January 2025 Cover Photo courtesy of Noel Stave. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Articles
Menu

Pettit National Ice Center

Events
EventsJanuary 20th! Everesting 48-hr Challenge: Join us for a live Q&A to learn all the details!

January 20th! Everesting 48-hr Challenge: Join us for a live Q&A to learn all the details!

By Bruce Steinberg
01/17/2025
0
0
Share:

You are invited to a live Q&A session with Everesting Founder, Andy van Bergen & the Managing Partner Events, Paco Latorre / Check out the Amazing Videos Below!

When: Monday 20th of January at 9 p.m. Central European Time, 8pm GMT, 3pm ET, 12pm PST.

2 PM CST

Topic: Everesting 48h Challenge event in Ordino (Andorra) – 29th of May to 1st of June.

Speakers: Andy van Bergen (Everesting Founder), Paco Latorre (Everesting Managing Partner Events)

Format: The speakers will share event details, followed by an open Q&A session.

JOIN Q. & A. SESSION

A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EXPERIENCE Take on the Everesting 48h Challenge hiking event at Ordino-Arcalís, Andorra: 8,848m of elevation gain in 48 hours on the iconic Mirador de Tristaina ascent.
Rest and recover with chairlift descents between climbs to stay strong. What’s included:✔️ 
4-night glamping accommodation✔️
 3-Michelin-starred chef meal service✔️
Training program (physical, mental, nutrition)✔️

Recovery Room with cryotherapy ✔️

More About This Event, the History of Everesting, & What it is All About in the April 2025 Issue of Silent Sports Magazine!

TagsEveresting
Previous Article

2025 Noquemanon Ski Marathon – CANCELED!

Next Article

Tour Des Trees Opens Registration for 2025 ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.