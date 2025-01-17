January 20th! Everesting 48-hr Challenge: Join us for a live Q&A to learn all the details!

You are invited to a live Q&A session with Everesting Founder, Andy van Bergen & the Managing Partner Events, Paco Latorre / Check out the Amazing Videos Below!

When: Monday 20th of January at 9 p.m. Central European Time, 8pm GMT, 3pm ET, 12pm PST.

2 PM CST

Topic: Everesting 48h Challenge event in Ordino (Andorra) – 29th of May to 1st of June.

Speakers: Andy van Bergen (Everesting Founder), Paco Latorre (Everesting Managing Partner Events)

Format: The speakers will share event details, followed by an open Q&A session.

A ONCE-IN-A-LIFETIME EXPERIENCE Take on the Everesting 48h Challenge hiking event at Ordino-Arcalís, Andorra: 8,848m of elevation gain in 48 hours on the iconic Mirador de Tristaina ascent.

Rest and recover with chairlift descents between climbs to stay strong. What’s included:

4-night glamping accommodation

3-Michelin-starred chef meal service

Training program (physical, mental, nutrition)



Recovery Room with cryotherapy

More About This Event, the History of Everesting, & What it is All About in the April 2025 Issue of Silent Sports Magazine!