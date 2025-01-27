Updates: American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation Prepares to Host 51st American Birkebeiner Race

American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

Hayward, WI (January 27, 2025) – The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) is preparing to host the 51st Annual American Birkebeiner (aka Birkie) ski race and week of skiing events February 19 – 23. Event organizers are preparing for the traditional Cable to Hayward racecourse along the world famous Birkie trail. However, contingency plans are also in place. While this year’s winter conditions are more favorable than the 2023-2024 season, the entire 53k trail does not currently have sufficient snow cover to accommodate the nearly 12,000 skiers registered for this year’s Birkie week of events.

“We are still hoping mother nature gets us into downtown Hayward, but we realize that we need contingency plans in case that doesn’t happen,” says ABSF Executive Director Ben Popp. “Snowmaking operations to stockpile snow have commenced in Cable, Wisconsin so we will be ready to host the 51st annual American Birkebeiner in some form.”

The American Birkiebeiner Ski Foundation’s snowmaking capabilities have provided a looped course that made ski events possible throughout December and January at Mt. Telemark Village – Home of the American Birkebeiner in Cable, Wisconsin. That snowmaking infrastructure is thanks to generous donations through the Mt. Telemark Village capital campaign, trail pass sales, and the around-the-clock work of the ABSF trail crew.

“When so many other area ski races have been forced to cancel due to the low snow, the machine-made snow at Mt. Telemark Village is in great condition and has made our January events very successful,” said ABSF Marketing and Communications Director Shawn Connelly. “That snowmaking saved the 50th American Birkebeiner last year, and it will be ready for whatever conditions come later this February.”

With the Birkie week of events less than a month away, organizers will be reviewing extended forecasts and making final course decisions in the coming weeks. Starting February 3rd , weekly live streams will be held on Mondays at 7PM to provide the latest updates. Those live streams will be hosted on the ABSF YouTube, Facebook and birkie.com.

For more information and to register for the events, please visit https://www.birkie.com/.

For additional comment email Shawn Connelly: [email protected] or 715-575-1168