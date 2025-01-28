March 15th: celebrating 30 years of Eric Anderson and Angela Santini running ABR!

Kristi Reitz, Member of the Board of Directors for the non-profit,

Anderson Bluffs and River Trails Foundation

On Saturday, March 15th at 3:00 PM, we’re celebrating 30 years of Eric Anderson and Angela Santini running ABR!

Join us for an afternoon of food and fun as we commemorate this milestone. We’ll be grilling up brats and burgers, enjoying a beer by the bonfire, sharing memories, and having some friendly competition with a few games. Note: The games will begin earlier in the day, stay tuned to social media for additional game details but rumor has it that the famous “wife carry competition” the biathlon (without bullets) and the sprint races are being scheduled!

Please RSVP so we can ensure there’s plenty of food and drinks for everyone. Plus, by RSVPing, you’ll be automatically entered to win one of our exciting door prizes!

Eric and Angela can’t wait to celebrate with you!

RSVP Here: CELEBRATE 30 YEARS!