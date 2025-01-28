YES! NORTH END CLASSIC IS A GO FOR FEBRUARY 9!

­­­North End Ski Club

CABLE, WIS. (January 28, 2025) After some new snowfall and considerable deliberations, the North End Ski Club board of directors is in agreement that the club can put on a safe and enjoyable race on Sunday, February 9. The North End Ski Club offered this statement on the race: “While we, of course, would love to have another six inches of snow, the modest snowfall we have received recently has made a considerable difference in the trail conditions and we believe that we can provide a decent course and positive racing experience.” Race director Ron Bergin, adds, “To be totally transparent, not a lot of snow is in the forecast and there are a couple of warmer days coming, which may affect the conditions. We will closely monitor the weather and the state of the trail and make additional decisions accordingly.”

The club recommends that skiers use their “B” skis as a precaution, given the low level of snow.

Understandably, the skiing public has been hesitant about registering for races when conditions have been so tentative. Bergin said, “It is important that there be an adequate level of participation to make this fund-raising event a success. It is hoped that skiers will embrace this opportunity to show their support and come out and have a good time.”

The club has also pledged to roll over all entries to next year, should the race have to be cancelled.

The North End Classic will start at 10:00 a.m. on the west end of the powerline on the Birkie Trail just off Randysek Road, two miles south of Cable and finish at the North End Trailhead located at 41640 Randysek Road.

The classic technique race will feature distances of 25 km and 12.5 km. The first 125 registered racers in the 12.5km or 25km races will receive a custom Tamarack Health ski hat by Borah Teamwear.

Younger skiers, ages 3 and up, will enjoy their own event, the North End Cookie Classic. The Cookie Classic will start immediately following the two longer distance races and offer distances of .5 km, 1 km, and 2 km. The Cookie Classic is free and all skiers will receive a bag of cookies on a ribbon as their award.

Registration for this year’s event will be online or by mail only (download race entry form), with registration closing at 5:30 PM, Saturday, Feb. 8. Race entry will cost $51 and there will be no price increases. Youth entry (under 18) is $20.

There is no race day registration.

One dollar of every entry will be donated to the Great Divide Ambulance Service in support of their efforts in the community.

Bib pick-up will be at Redbery Books in Cable on Saturday, February 8 from 6:00-7:30 PM and Sunday, February 9 from 7:30-9:30AM. http://redberybooks.com

Spectators can watch the start or finish by driving south from Cable and parking near the North End Trailhead and walking or skiing to the start area. Following the race, skiers may pick up their awards and enjoy hot pasta and refreshments at the Rivers Eatery in downtown Cable. theriverseatery.com

The North End Classic is the primary fundraising event for the non-profit, 501(c)3 North End Ski Club, which maintains the North End Trailhead, 32 km of ski trails and 10 km of snowshoe trails in cooperation with the Bayfield County Forest. The North End Trailhead is a highly regarded local winter recreation site with a reputation for consistently groomed trails. For additional information visit https://www.northendskiclub.org.

As always, the North End Classic is grateful for the generous support of many area businesses and race organizers extend a hearty thank you to 2025 North End Classic sponsors!

Presenting Sponsor: Tamarack Health;

Event Sponsors: Borah Teamwear, Rivers Eatery;

Platinum Sponsors: Como Oil & Propane, Home Base at Mt. Telemark Village, Startline Inn, Velo Café;

Gold Sponsor: Essentia Health Pharmacy;

Silver Sponsors: Cable Area Chamber of Commerce, McKinney Realty, New Moon Bike Shop;

Bronze Sponsors: Advance Printing, Backroads Coffee, Cable Chiropractic Clinic, Cable Lumber & Home, Cresthill Resort, Marketplace Foods, Northern Native Plantscapes, Redbery Books, Rondeau’s, Town of Namakagon.

For further information, call (715)381-8744 or email [email protected].