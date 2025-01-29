Jordan Stolz Dominates World Cup Speed Skating, Overcoming Adversity in Stunning Fashion; Now Coming to the Pettit Center in Milwaukee Friday Thru Sunday!

Michael McFadzen

Jordan Stolz is unstoppable.

The 20-year-old phenom from Kewaskum, Wisconsin, has left no doubt about his supremacy, winning every World Cup race he has entered this season. But his latest triumph in Calgary was anything but routine.

Facing brutal adversity, Stolz took a hard fall in practice only to return to the ice and push through the pain. Between races, he battled illness, vomiting in the wings before stepping back onto the rink with unshakable determination. Against all odds, he still emerged victorious, proving why he is the future of speed skating by capturing the men’s 500-, 1,000- and 1,500-meter races.

Jordan Stolz dominates in Calgary despite setbacks. The National Pettit Ice Center in Milwaukee is where to see him and other top U.S. athletes and from around the world race next this weekend, January 31 thru February 2d. Tickets still available. Photo by Martin de Jong.

Now, the world will have a chance to check out this local boy on home ice. From January 31 to February 2, 2025, Milwaukee’s Pettit National Ice Center will host the Long Track Speed Skating World Cup, bringing the planet’s elite skaters to a city that hasn’t seen a World Cup event in nearly two decades. Tickets are still available at https://www.thepettit.com/isu/

“We’re thrilled to host the world’s best speed skaters just one year before the 2026 Winter Olympics,” said Kevin Butler, Director of Marketing at the Pettit Center. “This is a massive event that will draw huge crowds. And there’s nothing more exciting than watching Jordan Stolz—he’s not just a rising star; he’s the future of this sport.”

A Star-Studded Lineup

Stolz won’t be the only American powerhouse on the ice. The U.S. team is stacked with Olympic medalists and world-class competitors, including:

Erin Jackson , the 2022 Olympic gold medalist in the 500 meters

, the 2022 Olympic gold medalist in the 500 meters Brittany Bowe , a two-time Olympic bronze medalist

, a two-time Olympic bronze medalist Mia Manganello , who won bronze in the team pursuit in 2018 alongside Bowe

, who won bronze in the team pursuit in 2018 alongside Bowe Emery Lehman , a three-time Olympian

, a three-time Olympian Ethan Cepuran, winner of the 5,000 meters at the last Olympic Trials

Pettit National Ice Center. Photo by Noel Stave.

Milwaukee’s own talent will also shine. Jonathan Tobon, a Marquette High School graduate now at the University of Utah, represented the U.S. at the 2023 World Junior Championships. Blair Cruikshank, daughter of five-time Olympic champion Bonnie Blair and four-time Olympian Dave Cruikshank, will compete alongside Auggie Herman, a rising star from Minnesota who now trains in Milwaukee.

A Legendary Ice Arena

Since its opening in 1992, the Pettit National Ice Center has been the heart of American speed skating. An Official U.S. Olympic Training Site, the Pettit has hosted the U.S. Olympic Speed Skating Trials in both 2018 and 2022, along with multiple World Cup qualifying events.

And in just days, it will host a battle for speed skating supremacy. With the world watching, Jordan Stolz will look to continue his golden streak—this time, in front of a roaring home crowd.

Will anyone be able to stop him?