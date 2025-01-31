Important CWOCC Survey Promoted by the Wausau Nordic Ski Club: Expansion of Rib Mountain & Granite Peak

Jon Oestreich, President Wausau Nordic Ski Club

Here is your opportunity to advocate for Winterproofed XC ski trails in Wausau/Central Wisconsin with the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan Expansion Feedback Survey. Similar to Duluth’s accomplishment at Spirit Mountain several years ago with Grand Avenue Nordic Center (Spirit Mountain Nordic Center) to Winterproof/Support all wintertime outdoor enthusiasts: downhill skiing, gravity-based MTB trails, fat biking, XC ski trails, and snowshoeing. Enables locals & tourists to play in the sandbox together for Central WI outdoor recreational industry economic gain.

Tips for YOUR Effective Survey!

Survey: Please consider suggesting in the survey feedback that the cross-country ski trails should be 1 to 4 kilometers for the masses/beginner/intermediate levels to be welcomed and enjoyed, not just for Birkie Elites, although they are very welcome too!

All Ages & All Abilities Geared Toward the Masses of Beginners/Intermediates

Complete the following Rib Mountain/Granite Peak/Central Wisconsin Off-Road Coalition Master Plan Survey Here:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/PGBFDTR

You can also attend the in-person forum as follows:

Feb. 13 from 6-7 p.m. in NTC’s Professional Conference Center Room 1004A (located in the Center for Health Science Building). The college is located at 1000 W. Campus Drive in Wausau.

Thank you for participating & spread the word!

Check out the WSAW News Report/Video, Blue Link Below:

WSAW: Rib Mountain Trail Plan Meeting on Feb. 13-Wausau

