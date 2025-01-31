Mora Vasaloppet: Get Ready for an INCREDIBLE Day of Skiing on SPECTACULAR Trails! 2025 Race Plans are Finalized.

Race Start and Finish will be at the Nordic Center

Spectacular 12 km loop trail will be ready!



LOCATION:

The race will start and finish at the Mora Elementary School, next to the Nordic Center. Due to lack of snow, we are not able to have a downtown Mora start/finish, but we will have a spectacular 12 km loop for all races. You can track live updates of the trails and grooming status right here:

Trail/Grooming Updates

RACE START TIMES AND DISTANCES:

Saturday 2/8 9:30 am – The Vasa Freestyle 48km (4 laps)

Saturday 2/8 11:30 am – The Dala Freestyle 36km (3 laps)

Saturday 2/8 1:30 pm – The Bellringer Freestyle 12km and The Team 12km

Sunday 2/9 10 am – The Classic 48km and the Half Classic 24km

Sunday 2/9 1:30 pm – Miniloppet Children’s Ski Tour

We look forward to having you join us here in Mora for the 53rd Vasaloppet USA, with lots of fun local activities throughout the week. Registration fees increase on Friday 2/7 so be sure to REGISTER NOW before the price goes up.

FINISHERS HATS

We have traded in the finishers medals for ski hats. All skiers who cross the finish line will receive this fun finisher’s hat to wear all season long.

As always, the authentic Swedish Dala Horse trophies will be awarded to the top three women and men finishers in each race and in each of the age classes.

Moraloppet Benefiting TGSDF Saturday February 1st 10:30 a.m.

Get a sneak peek at the trails, check out the spectacular trails for yourself and get in some training this Saturday February 1st at the Moraloppet benefiting the Tom Giese Skier Development Fund.

Start time is 10:30am at the Nordic Center in Mora, with 10km and 20km ski race options plus a 5km tour option.

Proceeds benefit the TGSDF which is dedicated to helping the development of youth skiers. REGISTER NOW.

We look forward to seeing you on the trails here in Mora! Happy Trails, Vasaloppet USA