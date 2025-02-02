Jordan Stolz’s Record-Breaking Speed Skating Weekend at the Pettit Center, Milwaukee. See the Video Interviews Here: Bonnie Blair(!), Jordan Stolz(!) & Erin Jackson(!) Photos Too!

Michael McFadzen

Editor’s Note: Michael McFadzen took all the many outstanding photos and videos, below, as well as conducted the interviews now available for you to enjoy. Thank you, Mike!

Jordan Stolz continues to dominate the speed skating world, winning three gold medals and

setting multiple records at the ISU World Cup in Milwaukee. The 20-year-old from Kewaskum

achieved victories in both the 500-meters and the middle distance 1500-meters.

This Extends His World Cup Streak to 22 Consecutive GOLD medals!



On Saturday, in the 500-meters, Stolz set a new track record with a time of 33.91 seconds, becoming the first skater to complete the distance in under 34 seconds at sea level. His impressive performance

included a blazing start and maintaining high speeds throughout the race. Also on Saturday, Stolz triumphed in the 1500-meters despite feeling some fatigue from his earlier race. He managed to outpace Dutch skater Kjeld Nuis, the world record holder for the event, in the final lap. Nuis was leading going into the last corner but Stolz slingshot past him winning the race in track record time to the cheers of the sold-out crowd at the Pettit Center.

On Friday, Stolz won the 1000 meters.

USA’s Erin Jackson also had a great Saturday evening race placing 2nd in the 500-meter race behind Dutch skater Femke Kok.

The Pettit National Ice Center saw multiple track records set by various skaters over the weekend. Stolz’s achievements are noteworthy as he continues to establish new benchmarks in the sport. The Milwaukee race was the 4th of 6th World Cup long track speed skating events with the next race in Poland February 21-23. Skaters from 25 countries competed at the Pettit Center.

Thank you to Carolyn Spiewak and Kevin Butler of the Pettit Center for your dedication and hard work along with many others at the Pettit Center to make these great races happen, giving the enthusiastic crowd tons to cheer about in an outstanding environment.



Jordan Stolz, left, poised to start. His sharp takeoffs at the gun helped fuel his record-setting victories.

Victory medals and – only in Wisconsin – Cheese Hats!

Interview with Olympic medal winner Bonnie Blair

Interview with record-setting Jordan Stolz after his blistering victories in the 500M and the 1500M

Interview with the up-and-coming, powerful Erin Jackson after her 2nd-place finish in the 500 meters.