Pre-Birkie Race Canceled For 2025

Pre-Birkie News Release

We are saddened to announce the cancelation of the 2025 Pre-Birkie. After careful discussions with trail groomers and experts familiar with our ski trails, we’ve come to the difficult conclusion that there isn’t enough snow for us to safely hold the event. While the conditions may not be ideal for the Pre-Birkie, there is some snow available for skiing. We encourage you to reach out to local ski shops for updates on trail conditions. Thank you for your understanding, and we hope you find opportunities to enjoy the snow this season.

All race entries from this year will again be pushed to next years race, Saturday, February 7th, 2026.

Last year, the Hayward Lions Club contributed over $25,000 back to local initiatives, primarily funded through this event.