9 Mile Trails Are Opening!

Jon Oestreich, President Wausau Nordic Ski Club

Tribute OPEN!



Full coverage of the trail and an excellent track. Get out and enjoy our early season skiing – thank you to Paul Martin for leading the grooming. Ski (skate or classic) or snowshoe on the same trail. Snowshoers just need to stay to the far left on the trail, which looks very good.

There is a donation box at the trailhead, and please consider stopping by Bunkers after your ski for a drink or bite to eat!

NINE MILE FOREST OPEN STARTING WEDNESDAY!

Trail Your Passes Here: TRAIL PASSES ONLINE

The county began grooming Monday with the Tidd Tech. They report a decent classic track and nice corduroy on the skate deck. With more snow forecasted tomorrow night and over the weekend, we’re trending in a great direction! If we get what we are forecasted, they can use the big groomer!

The chalet and trails will be open beginning Wednesday, Feb 5th. Please allow the county time to get staff in place for the chalet and complete grooming operations.

Starting Wednesday, Nine Mile Forest will begin normal operating hours of M-F 9a-9p, Sat 8a-9p and Sun 8a-6p.



All users will require either a season or daily pass for all activities (ski, bike, and snowshoe).

Thank you to Bradley Mroczenski, Operations Manager

Wausau/Marathon County Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department

