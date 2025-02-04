February 3, 2025. 51st Birkie update on the heels of the cancellation of the Pre-Birkie

Editor’s Note: Here is what was learned from Ben Popp and Kristi Maki during the February 3, 7 PM Q. & A. With Thanks to Both! Because Ben and Kristi were answering questions as they came in, the subjects change as you read, but the following information covers what is known now, with the unknown still remaining nearly three weeks before race week. Updated information throughout the remaining days can be found at http://www.birkie.com/51. You can also watch the full Q. & A. replay at https://www.birkie.com/

Ben Popp: Out on the course today at Fish Hatchery – there was an inch of snow, a hard crusty base, and 1.5-inch looser snow atop – but crusty – but not enough to be strong enough/durable.

The ABSF can create a course like last year and making tons of snow is being made now – but this year, because of the temperatures and that snow has been made since last November, the minimum-length course would likely be at least a 13 to 14K course.

The goal is to get to downtown Hayward. But the conditions are not great south of OO. At OO, it’s good and it’s very good north of 00.

There WILL be a great race in any case.

These events will go on as planned and will not be impacted:

Birkie Bash

Birkie Expo

Worldloppet Breakfast

Birchleggings Breakfast

Busing

Soup at the Finish Line

Beer and food in Celebration tent

Connecting with Fellow Skiers

Still the Greatest Show on Snow.

The ultimate changes, if there is no downtown finish, still need to be determined as the course is set per conditions over the next 10 days or so.

The North End Classic is happening, February 9th (http://www.northendskiclub.org/north-end-classic-race) – but for the Birkie, the ABSF needs to make sure that the course is sustainable for 11,000 skiers!

Skiing this coming weekend is available although there will be some closures to accommodate the High School State Meet. But there’s still plenty of skiing available, so come on up!

As to determining when there can be a Main Street finish – the latest decision time for that will by about the end of THIS week. The test for when/how you can decide to have a Main Street finish is about all that is involved (grooming, the bridge, snow on Main Street, etc.) ― with perhaps, if there is snow of note in the forecast, a little time more beyond the end of this week.

At OO, there’s about 3” of base and a couple inches above that base, but it’s really dry and not very durable. As a whole, though, the trail is fairly well-covered at OO. The skate trail is in a bit better shape than classic.

The whole Birkie course is open now, farther north is better, better base. Man-made sections have about a 6” base.

Currently, Lake Hayward ice is super-thick.

Kristi Maki: We are in better shape than last year. We do have snow on the ground in the Cable area and Lake Hayward ice is quite thick. So, the ABSF has different plans than last year.

Next ten-day forecast: While the temps look good, new snow is questionable; predicted snowfall up until now has not materialized in the amount that was hoped for, but the cold temps will remain. There is some forecast of snow coming up, but we’ll have to see. Not likely a lot. Snow falling in significant amounts about two days before the race will be too late because of all the time it takes to properly and safely groom the course and al tghe rest thas tis involved in a Main Street finish.

But ― we WILL have a race.

Last year was a tour model where Wave times did not count. This year – there are race options because at Mt. Telemark Village, we’ve been making snow since November. We are confident that we will have a longer loop based on snowmaking alone.

We want every event to be on snow. No running races, for example. For the Barkie Birkie, Barnebirkie, Para, Junior, they will be on snow. Where these events will be held is still being decided – including the Giant Ski, a fan favorite. We’re going for the longest course possible – and times will count for the 2026 wave placement.

We’re waiting to make the call because we want to make the longest course possible ― and make it safe. The longer the better for everyone.

Bib Pickup Change: Skiers just need to bring a picture ID for Bib pickup, not the printout that was required last year.

There will be another Q & A next week (Feb. 10th at 7 PM) to have more updates on the course. And Monday February 17th will be the final live Q. & A. before Birkie week. For both, go to Birkie.com.

WE STILL NEED VOLUNTEERS!

“Please sign up now!” It’s a great experience and all have a great time.

https://www.birkie.com/volunteer/

To get the latest updates, go to http://www.Birkie.com/51 to get all the latest information and updates over the next couple of weeks.

Trails will be open in the week leading up to the Birkie, with closing happening where snow is being made. And perhaps part of the actual racecourse to best preserve it. But there will be plenty of places to ski leading up to Birkie week.

Trails will be closed Feb. 17th and 18th before the race.

The new Base Camp building will be open Birkie Week.

There is a chance that the skate and classic races will be on different days depending on the snow conditions.

Next Monday’s Q & A will discuss race switches, open track for example. It’s hard to make changes at this point in time given that the bibs are already set. Switching to the Open Track will not count for wave placement.

We’re hoping to have a long-enough course to NOT have another Open Track day.

If the race is on a 13K loop, the races will be shortened. A final decision is pending on that depending on the base conditions and on the final course made.

The Korte will NOT likely to be moved to another day – both the Korte skate and classic will be held on Friday.

The ABSF is Working hard to have different contingency plans to make sure all have a great on-snow experience.