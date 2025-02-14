Pioneer Midwest: Birkie Fever Clinic 2/16 at 4pm

Pioneer Midwest

Join Matt Liebsch, Jeremy Hecker, Brian Gregg, and Caitlin Gregg for an exclusive Birkie ski clinic at Pioneer Midwest! They’ll cover key topics including race-week training and tapering, race-day nutrition, ski and grind selection, and waxing strategies to help you perform your best. Enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages while connecting with fellow skiers.

RSVP by selecting “Going” for this event on our Facebook event linked below! For any questions, please email [email protected].

Click Here For: FULL EVENT DETAILS

Birkie Wax Service Deadline

A reminder that our deadline for In-store drop-off is Monday, Feb 17th at 7pm for Birkie Race Wax Service. We will only be accepting a small number of skis for Expo Drop Off so reserve your spot now!

Click Here To Shop Birkie Wax Service