Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

February 2025 Cover Photo courtesy of Kirstin Frane. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Articles
Menu

Birkie 2024 Race Highlights. By the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

EventsXC Skiing
EventsPioneer Midwest: Birkie Fever Clinic 2/16 at 4pm

Pioneer Midwest: Birkie Fever Clinic 2/16 at 4pm

By Bruce Steinberg
02/14/2025
0
0
Share:

Pioneer Midwest

Join Matt Liebsch, Jeremy HeckerBrian Gregg, and Caitlin Gregg for an exclusive Birkie ski clinic at Pioneer Midwest! They’ll cover key topics including race-week training and tapering, race-day nutrition, ski and grind selection, and waxing strategies to help you perform your best. Enjoy complimentary snacks and beverages while connecting with fellow skiers.

RSVP by selecting “Going” for this event on our Facebook event linked below! For any questions, please email [email protected].

Click Here For: FULL EVENT DETAILS

And . . .

Birkie Wax Service Deadline

A reminder that our deadline for In-store drop-off is Monday, Feb 17th at 7pm for Birkie Race Wax Service. We will only be accepting a small number of skis for Expo Drop Off so reserve your spot now!

Click Here To Shop Birkie Wax Service

TagsAmerican BirkebeinerPioneer Midwest
Previous Article

9 Mile Trails Are Opening!

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.