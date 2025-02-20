CHEER ON TEAM BIRKIE AT 2025 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS!

The 2025 FIS Nordic Ski World Championships in Trondheim, Norway, kicks off on the 26th of February, and Team Birkie is well represented.



Five Team Birkie athletes have officially been named to World Championship teams.

WOMEN:



Alayna Sonnesyn (USA, Plymouth Minnesota) qualified for the championship objectively after numerous personal bests this season resulting in a top-45 World Cup sprint ranking.



Mariel Pulles (Estonia) qualified for the world championships based on her performances at the Estonian National Championships in January as well as qualifying in the classic sprint this past Friday in Falun.



MEN:



Zak Ketterson (USA, Bloomington Minnesota) also qualified objectively for the U.S. team with a top-45 FIS World Cup Sprint standing, coming off consistent performances from m January and February.



Kevin Bolger (USA, Minocqua Wisconsin) qualified through discretion this past weekend (Feb 14-16) where he raced to two top 30 finishes in Falun, Sweden.



Christopher Kalev (Estonia) was named to the Estonian world championships team after this past weekend in Falun, Sweden where he placed 43rd and 53rd in the classic 10km and skate 20km.



We are proud of our team and excited to see what these five athletes can do on the biggest stage.

Information and schedules can be found at: https://trondheim2025.no/