Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

February 2025 Cover Photo courtesy of Kirstin Frane. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Articles
Menu

Birkie 2024 Race Highlights. By the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

News ReleaseXC Skiing
News ReleaseCHEER ON TEAM BIRKIE AT 2025 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS!

CHEER ON TEAM BIRKIE AT 2025 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS!

By Bruce Steinberg
02/20/2025
0
0
Share:
The 2025 FIS Nordic Ski World Championships in Trondheim, Norway, kicks off on the 26th of February, and Team Birkie is well represented.

Five Team Birkie athletes have officially been named to World Championship teams. 
WOMEN:

Alayna Sonnesyn (USA, Plymouth Minnesota) qualified for the championship objectively after numerous personal bests this season resulting in a top-45 World Cup sprint ranking. 

Mariel Pulles (Estonia) qualified for the world championships based on her performances at the Estonian National Championships in January as well as qualifying in the classic sprint this past Friday in Falun. 

MEN:

Zak Ketterson (USA, Bloomington Minnesota) also qualified objectively for the U.S. team with a top-45 FIS World Cup Sprint standing, coming off consistent performances from m January and February.

Kevin Bolger (USA, Minocqua Wisconsin) qualified through discretion this past weekend (Feb 14-16) where he raced to two top 30 finishes in Falun, Sweden. 

Christopher Kalev (Estonia) was named to the Estonian world championships team after this past weekend in Falun, Sweden where he placed 43rd and 53rd in the classic 10km and skate 20km.

We are proud of our team and excited to see what these five athletes can do on the biggest stage.
Information and schedules can be found at: https://trondheim2025.no/
Fuel Their Journey
 
LIVE COVERAGE
Live coverage is available at skiandsnowboard.live.

Check local listings, subject to change 

FIS Event Schedule

All times EST

Wednesday, Feb. 26: 7:30 a.m. – Women’s 7.5k Classic9:30 a.m. – Men’s 7.5k Classic

Thursday, Feb. 27: 6:30 a.m. – Skate Sprint

Saturday, March 1: 8:00 a.m. – Men’s 20k Skiathlon

Sunday, March 2: 8:00 a.m. – Women’s 20k Skiathlon

Tuesday, March 4: 7:00 a.m. – Men’s 10k Classic9:30 a.m. – Women’s 10k Classic

Wednesday, March 5: 8:30 a.m. – Men’s and Women’s Classic Team Sprint

Thursday, March 6: 6:30 a.m. – Men’s 4×7.5k Relay

Friday, March 7: 8:00 a.m. – Women’s 4×7.5k Relay

Saturday, March 8: 5:30 a.m. – Wen’s 50k Skate

Sunday, March 9: 6:30 a.m. – Women’s 50k Skate
TagsTeam Birkie
Previous Article

Pioneer Midwest: Birkie Fever Clinic 2/16 at ...

Next Article

Snowbound in the Underdown returns in 2025 ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.