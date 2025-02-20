Snowbound in the Underdown returns in 2025 -with snow!

MERRILL – Snow arrived in Central Wisconsin just in time for the Snowbound in the Underdown taking place on February 22, 2025. Bikers and snowshoers each experience the unique winter trails starting at Prairie Dells Recreation Area on short and long course options for the event. Courses have been groomed extensively with the recent snowfalls and are setting up beautifully for racers. Courses include a mile along the scenic Prairie River gorge, Manthei Marsh, a jump line, plus local favorites such as Side by Each, Tricky Woo and Seymour Heine.

Racers ride along the Prairie River, marshes, lakes, and through forests at Prairie Dells and Underdown Recreation Areas. Photo courtesy of Chris Schotz.

“This event rocks because Chris Schotz is the race director,” said one racer. “His love of the area shows through.” Schotz not only race directs events, but has built and spends countless hours through all four seasons maintaining many of the area’s trails along with his wife, Candy. Proceeds from the events Schotz race directs were used to build Heinemania Trail and improve boardwalks in recent years.



Despite the event being held last year during a record low snowfall winter, racers still had a great experience with 43% of racers traveling beyond 90 miles for the event. The average overall experience rating was 4.9 out of 5.0 based on the anonymous post-event survey, with all respondents saying they’d recommend the event to others. Everyone responding to the survey also said they’d return to the trails, with nearly half visiting the trails for the first time. To reduce barriers to entry, free snowshoe rentals are available as part of this event, with nearly half of this year’s field utilizing the offer.

Despite a nearly snowless winter, the 2024 Snowbound in the Underdown left racers extremely satisfied with the event. Photo credit: Jessica Schaefer.

Snowshoers on the 3-mile course take in the overlooks of the Heinemania Loop plus the snowshoers on the six mile route reach the majestic Prairie Dells. Bikers on the short course return to the finish after a journey up the Prairie River gorge with the longer courses hitting the hills of the Underdown Recreational Area

Event Details:

– Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

– Location: Prairie Dells Recreation Area, Merrill, WI

– More info:

https://www.ironbull.org/snowbound-in-the-underdown

Registration remains open including same day registration at:

https://ironbull-signup.redpodium.com/2025-snowbound-in-the-underdown

Many snowshoers utilize free snowshoe rentals available during registration to partake in the event. Photo credit: Coates Photography.

IRONBULL is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that creates outdoor adventures for all ages and abilities by producing silent sport races and challenges. IRONBULL fosters healthy lifestyles while showcasing our natural resources.