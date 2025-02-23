American Birkebeiner Completes Successful 51st Annual Race back in Downtown Hayward 

HAYWARD, WI (February 22, 2025) – After last year’s 10km looped course at Mt. Telemark Village in Cable, WI and despite lower-than-average snow totals this year, accumulation two weekends prior to Birkie week provided just enough snow for a full race along the world-famous American Birkebeiner Trail and a finish on Main Street, Hayward.

Video — Review Birkie Winners Here (Skip to the approx. 15-minute mark to skip the wait):

Birkie Week kicked off on a bitterly cold Wednesday morning ( which prompted an hour delay for the over 1200 skiers enjoying Open Track events of varying distances along the Birkie course. Thursday’s events included the Barkie Birkie skijoring race with 110 teams of one skier and one dog, the Barne Birkie kids ski with nearly 500 participants followed by the Junior Birkie youth race with over 400 competitors. Thursday’s final event was the Giant Ski competition. This crowd favorite drew it’s largest field yet, with 30 teams participating.

The Kortelopet (half-Birkie) 29k race, starting in Seeley, and Prince Haakon 15k race drew over 3500 skiers to the finish on Friday.

The 51st Annual Slumberland American Birkebeiner presented by Ariens kicked off at 8AM Saturday February 22nd . To the warmest temperatures of the week with a high of 34° and low of 18° right off the morning. Nearly 6,300 skiers participated in the classsic and skate races. Podium finishers include:

Women’s 50-Kilometer American Birkebeiner skate technique

1. Palmer-Leger, Sydney – 23 | Park City, UT, USA | 2:25:06.85

2. Yeaton, Jessica – 33 | Steamboat Springs, CO, USA | 2:25:08.50

3. Jortberg, Lauren – 27 | South Londonderry, VT, USA | 2:25:09.52

Men’s 50-Kilometer American Birkebeiner skate technique

1. AGNELLET, Gérard – 32 La clusaz, FRA | 2:03:06.88

2. Norris, David – 34 Steamboat Springs, CO | 2:04:32.06

3. Earnhart, Michael – 22 Eagle River, AK | 2:05:11.65

Women’s 53-Kilometer classic technique

1. Hubanks, Lily – 21 | Madison, WI 3:05:56

2. Olson, Hannah – 25 | Liberty, MO 3:07:08

3. Bettendorf, Della – 18 | DULUTH, MN 3:07:41

Men’s 53-Kilometer classic technique

1. Stocek, Fabian – 30 | Jilemnice, CZE 2:35:12

2. Rova, Paavo – 19 | Duluth, MN 2:50:30

3. Tilman, Andrew 36 | Minneapolis, MN 2:54:29

VIEW ALL SEARCHABLE RESULTS HERE:

https://www.birkie.com/2025-results/



In total, nearly 12,000 skiers participated in Birkie Week events.

The Birkie Week of events culminates on Sunday February 23 with an on-snow demo day at Mt. Telemark Village in Cable, WI. This event is an opportunity to trial ski equipment from the world’s finest manufacturers who will be on-site.

The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF) would like to recognize the commitment of the Hayward and Cable communities, their staff, the thousands of volunteers and greater global skiing community that make Birkie Week possible. “There isn’t another event like this in the world,” said Ben Popp, ABSF Executive Director. “We can’t wait to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the American Birkebeiner in 2026. Our planning starts on Monday.”

For more information and to register for the events, please visit https://www.birkie.com/.

