Tons of Snow! UP Health System Great Bear Chase – March 8, 2025

GREAT BEAR CHASE

We’re just a little more than a week away from the UP Health System Great Bear Chase, which will take place Saturday, March 8. We have a price increase coming at Friday (February 28) at 11:59 pm, so if you’ve been thinking about skiing, this is the time to register.

Here are the quick details:

10km, 25km, or 50km races plus the 20km and 50km skiathlons

Post-race lunch including pasties, baked goods, and more

2025 Great Bear Chase T-shirt

Awards for overall winners, plus top three in each age group

Many raffle prizes, including Salomon gear and a pair of poles from U.S. Ski Pole Company

Great grooming and friendly volunteers

Sign Up Now Here:

Great Bear Chase: Sign Up Today!



Q: Do you have snow? A: Yes. The photos – below – were taken Feb. 26, showing about a two-foot base and the Tamarack Trail approaching Cedar.

Q: Can I still register? A: Yes. Online registration remains open until 11:59 pm (EST), Thursday, March 6. You can also register on Friday, March 8, during bib pick-up (4:30 pm – 8:30 pm). No race day registration. See the Race Guide for additional details.

Q: Are you still serving pasties? A: Yes. Ketchup or gravy?

Q: Is this your last reminder email? A: Yes