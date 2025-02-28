Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

February 2025 Cover Photo courtesy of Kirstin Frane. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Articles
Menu

Birkie 2024 Race Highlights. By the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.

Races/EventsXC Skiing
Races/EventsTons of Snow! UP Health System Great Bear Chase – March 8, 2025

Tons of Snow! UP Health System Great Bear Chase – March 8, 2025

By Bruce Steinberg
02/28/2025
0
0
Share:

GREAT BEAR CHASE

We’re just a little more than a week away from the UP Health System Great Bear Chase, which will take place Saturday, March 8. We have a price increase coming at Friday (February 28) at 11:59 pm, so if you’ve been thinking about skiing, this is the time to register.

Here are the quick details:

  • 10km, 25km, or 50km races plus the 20km and 50km skiathlons
  • Post-race lunch including pasties, baked goods, and more
  • 2025 Great Bear Chase T-shirt
  • Awards for overall winners, plus top three in each age group
  • Many raffle prizes, including Salomon gear and a pair of poles from U.S. Ski Pole Company
  • Great grooming and friendly volunteers

Sign Up Now Here:

Great Bear Chase: Sign Up Today!

Q: Do you have snow? A: Yes. The photos – below – were taken Feb. 26, showing about a two-foot base and the Tamarack Trail approaching Cedar.

Q: Can I still register? A: Yes. Online registration remains open until 11:59 pm (EST), Thursday, March 6. You can also register on Friday, March 8, during bib pick-up (4:30 pm – 8:30 pm). No race day registration. See the Race Guide for additional details.

Q: Are you still serving pasties? A: Yes. Ketchup or gravy?

Q: Is this your last reminder email? A: Yes

TagsGreat Bear Chase
Previous Article

American Birkebeiner Completes Successful 51st Annual Race ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.