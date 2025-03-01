Team Birkie: 19 Days to Go! Enter to Win a Trek Bike!

Team Birkie

With only 19 days left, Team Birkie has raised 34% of our goal, and we need YOUR help to reach 100%!

Thanks to our incredible partner, Trek Bikes, one lucky winner will choose from an amazing selection of bikes valued between $3,700 and $4,900, including the Top Fuel 9.7 Mountain Bike, Checkpoint SL 7 AXS Gravel Bike, or Farley 9 All-Season Adventure Bike.

Every dollar raised goes directly to supporting Team Birkie athletes, who inspire our community and represent Team Birkie in local races, the U.S. Ski & Snowboard SuperTour series, the World Cup and World Championships.

ENTER HERE TO WIN!

Mariel, below, was the first Team Birkie athlete to race in Trondheim at the FIS Nordic Skiing World Championships at the skate sprint yesterday (2/28). 15th in the qualifier (her best World Cup result ever) and 21st overall after a very strong quarter-final! Zak, Kevin and Christopher will race tomorrow (3/1) in 20km skiathlon.

Get weekly updates and follow the team every step of the way HERE