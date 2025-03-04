Seeking Volunteers for BWCAW Spring Trail-Clearing Season

Laura Lyons

Boundary Waters Advisory Committee Outreach team

Ely, MN; March 4, 2025. Do you enjoy hiking or backpacking? Are you interested in exploring and giving back to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota? Now is your chance! Ten spring trail-clearing trips with the Boundary Waters Advisory Committee (“BWAC”) are open for volunteer sign-up now!

An example of the impacts of trail-clearing.

BWAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose volunteers restore, maintain, and advocate for hiking trails in the Boundary Waters. Trails maintained by BWAC together comprise over a third of the maintained hiking trails in the Boundary Waters wilderness. Over the last 10 years, together with the United States Forest Service (USFS), BWAC volunteers have restored the Powwow hiking trail after over 90% of it was destroyed by fire in 2011. BWAC volunteers also help maintain the Brule Lake, Eagle Mountain, and Sioux-Hustler hiking and backpacking trails.

In 2024 alone, 75 BWAC volunteers participated in 15 trail-clearing trips to the Boundary Waters wilderness area. Together, these BWAC members contributed over 7000 volunteer hours in 2024 towards maintaining these trails for use and enjoyment by the public.

Beautiful views of nature abound while clearing hiking trails in the BWCAW – Wildflower Meadow between Rock of Ages and Path Lake.

Clearing trips for the 2025 spring season are available now on BWAC’s MeetUp page: https://www.meetup.com/boundarywatersadvisorycommittee/events/

More information about Boundary Waters Advisory Committee is available at: https://www.boundarywaterstrails.org/