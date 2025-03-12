April 24-26: Third-Annual Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Festival, hosted at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge

John Mueller

The historic Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, the headquarters for the Keweenaw Dark Sky Park, will be hosting the third annual Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Festival on April 24, 25, and 26, 2025. This event is for stargazers and astrophotographers to participate in workshops and talks, and is held during DarkSky International‘s International Dark Sky Week.

The DarkSky International association encourages people worldwide to discover the night during International Dark Sky Week (April 21-28). The annual week-long event aims to raise awareness about the negative impacts of light pollution and the solutions that exist while simultaneously celebrating the night.

Attendees of the Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Festival will learn about the impacts of light pollution, astronomy, night sky photography, and the value and beauty of dark skies. There will be workshops about night sky and deep sky photography, effects of darkness and light on migratory birds, how the sun affects the night (e.g. more Northern Lights activity), and a review of pictures from space and solar maximum — Northern Lights. The Keweenaw Mountain Lodge, as the headquarters of the Keweenaw Dark Sky Park, is hosting this sustainable event that values the environment while drawing people into the area.

“We are excited to host the third annual Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Festival at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge,” said John Mueller, Keweenaw Mountain Lodge owner. “As the headquarters for the Keweenaw Dark Sky Park, having people enjoy an educational event to learn more about topics related to dark skies continues to fit everything we do at the resort and the dark sky park. This event coincides with DarkSky International’s Dark Sky Week and continues to improve on what everyone in the world is doing to enjoy and foster the dark skies and get closer to nature. The Lodge is about getting people closer to nature.”

The festival will start the evening of Thursday, April 24th, and continue through Saturday evening, April 26th, at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge / Keweenaw Dark Sky Park.

The evening of Thursday, April 24th will allow guests to check into their accommodations, have a meal and then take in a workshop to kick start the activities at the top of the Keweenaw. Friday’s and Saturday’s events are held in the afternoon, allowing guests to have a morning adventure and an afternoon and evening of learning.

All ages of dark sky enthusiasts are invited. If you are interested in learning about solutions to light pollution and have an interest in dark skies, astronomy or night sky photography – this event will be enjoyable for you to attend.

Speakers include John Mueller (KML / Keweenaw Dark Sky Park), Tom Oliver (Photographer / Michigan Tech), Jamie Westfall (Headlands Dark Sky Park), Robert Nemiroff (Astrophysicist / Michigan Tech), Ogetay Kayali (Photographer, Michigan Tech), Jared Wolfe (Ornithologist / Michigan Tech), MaryBeth Kiczenski (Adventurer / Photographer / Northern Lights Chaser), and Dave Falkner (NASA Solar System Ambassador).

Additional information about speakers and their talks / workshops can be found on the event’s website at:

keweenawmountainlodge.com/calendar/2025-upper-peninsula-dark-sky-festival

History of the International Dark Sky Week

High school student Jennifer Barlow started the international dark sky week in 2003 to make it possible for everyone to enjoy the beauty of the night sky. She realized that just by switching off our lights, we can decrease light pollution to get a much better view of the starlit sky. The DarkSky International, the American Astronomical Society, the Astronomical League and Sky & Telescope understood the importance of her action and went on to endorse the day. International Dark Sky Week has grown to become a worldwide event and a key component of Global Astronomy Month. It grew in popularity, and now it is an international week celebrated on the darkest week of April during the week of the new moon.

“The night sky is a gift of such tremendous beauty that should not be hidden under a blanket of wasted light. It should be visible so that future generations do not lose touch with the wonder of our universe,” said Barlow.

Having worked with Visit Keweenaw and their sustainable tourism initiative to get the Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Festival started, The Lodge understands this importance and holds the festival each year around the International Dark Sky Week in April.

The festival cost is $250 per person. Tickets includes admission to all workshops and lectures as well as a rustic worldly lunch on Friday and Saturday. You can purchase tickets online.

We limit the tickets to 50, with tickets selling out the previous two years. Read the recaps from 2024 and 2023.

