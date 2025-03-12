MECCA Trails: Building Fund Update

Jerry Leiterman, President

Dear Mecca Supporters:

We would like to update you on MECCA’s “Building Fund Campaign.” First, thanks to all of the supporters who have generously donated to the fund! Since the campaign’s December 1st start date, $30,000 has been raised and matched by an anonymous donor bringing the fund to $140,000, $20,000 short of the campaign goal of $160,000.

Our progress to date includes: finalized building plans; site preparation; commitment to a contractor and set construction dates. However, we may not be able to continue our anticipated schedule with the current deficit.

If you are willing to help us meet our goal, we at MECCA will be extremely appreciative. Thank you for your consideration.

To Donate, click on www.meccatrails.com, click on DONATE, or use the provided QR code



While there are specific listed levels of donation, any amount donated will help us achieve our goal.





Mercer Cross Country Ski Club, Inc (MECCA)FEIN 39-1487861



Questions? Contact President Jerry Leiterman cell 262-626-4636 ; email [email protected] or Fundraising Chair/Treasure Jon Olsen MD cell 847-363-1100 email jon.ols



Sincerely,

Jon Olsen, Fund Raising Chair / Treasurer

MECCA Trails

Building Fund Campaign