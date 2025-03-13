Silent Sports

March 2025 Cover Photo by Michael Koppenhoefer. Design by Ali Garrigan.

Articles
Joey’s Hole: Pesh Fest 2017, by Michael Koppenhoefer

Running
RunningBirkie Trail Run Prices Increase TONIGHT!

Birkie Trail Run Prices Increase TONIGHT!

By Bruce Steinberg
03/13/2025
0
0
Don’t miss your chance at the best price for the Birkie Trail Run! Prices increase TONIGHT (3/13) at 11:59pm CT! Escape to the Northwoods this fall for an unforgettable adventure! No matter the distance you choose, you’ll experience stunning trails, crisp autumn air, and breathtaking views. Get ready to run, explore, and soak in the beauty of the season. See you on the trails!
Marathon, Half-Marathon, Relay, Trek, & 5k

Register Now Right Here: BIRKIE TRAIL RUN REGISTRATION

Reminisce On last year’s Birkie Trail Run!

