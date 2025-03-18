Ride Big: 6 Keweenaw MTB Events You Shouldn’t Miss in 2025

Jesse Wiederhold

THE KEWEENAW, Michigan (March 18, 2025) — Looking for your yearly dose of adrenaline and quality time in the outdoors? The Keweenaw is where you want to be this spring and summer – on two wheels. With an epic lineup of mountain bike events planned – there will be something to pedal for experts and the whole family.

Winter Wander (March 22): The Copper Harbor Trails Club isn’t letting the last of winter stop it from getting outdoors! No sign-up is required to join this Saturday on the End of the Road Winter Trails past the end of US-41 in Copper Harbor. There will be chili from the Mariner North at the East Bluff trailhead. You can ski, snowshoe or fat tire bike into this event!

All photos courtesy of Jesse Wiederhold, Visit Keweenaw. Click on images to enlarge.

Ride the Keweenaw (May 23-25): Registration is open for Ride the Keweenaw! This launch into riding season brings the first race of the Lake Superior Gravity Series and has sport, expert and e-bike classes. Ride the Keweenaw begins with a cruise through the depths of the Adventure Mine. It carries on hitting all the best trail systems from Söke (Southern Keweenaw) to Copper Harbor over Memorial Day Weekend. Ride the Keweenaw features a family friendly bike event at the Michigan Tech Trails.

Big Boy Clinic (June 6-8): Elevate your skills in an immersive clinic that’s all about expert coaching and real-world riding action. Push your limits and fine-tune your technique at this event designed to connect you with the passion and precision of mountain biking.

Women’s Weekend (July 25-27): Embrace empowerment and adventure at a weekend dedicated to trailblazing women. Expect dynamic sessions, scenic rides, and opportunities to connect with fellow female enthusiasts! Carve new paths and create unforgettable memories – but reserve your spot fast!

Great Deer Chase (Aug. 16): Held in conjunction with Calumet’s Pasty Fest, the Great Deer Chase is a long form race on the Swedetown Trail System. It offers 30-mile, 15-mile and a blend of shorter races for beginners and kiddos too. This community supporting event raises money for the maintenance of the Swedetown Trails, a beloved Keweenaw gem for outdoor cyclists, hikers, and winter trails users.

Copper Harbor Trails Fest (Aug. 29-31): The Copper Harbor Trails Club will host its 32nd Annual Copper Harbor Trails Fest over Labor Day Weekend. Expect good times spread over three days including downhill, cross country and enduro races. Enjoy the end of summer in Michigan’s northernmost destination before the kiddos go back to school and pedal out a few more miles. Expect music, food and plenty of mountain bike trails.

Now, mark your calendar to stay mountain biking this year! Choose the perfect weekend for you and make sure you don’t miss out! Stay in Copper Harbor to be close to the action. Your room night with Visit Keweenaw member properties helps fund maintenance and the creation of new mountain bike trails.