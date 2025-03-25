Join Wilderness Trail Enthusiasts in Minneapolis this Saturday

Boundary Waters Advisory Committee

Several trail organizations who maintain trails in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (“BWCAW”) are hosting an event on Saturday, March 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U of M’s Hubert Humphrey School of Public Affairs in Minneapolis. The event is held annually, and this will be the second time it is held in Minneapolis at this venue. Hosting organizations are the Boundary Waters Advisory Committee (“BWAC”), Border Route Trail Association (“BRTA”), Kekekabic Chapter of the North Country Trail Association, and North Country Trail Association (“NCTA”).

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Minnesota’s wilderness trails and volunteering opportunities. Click on Image to Enlarge.

Outdoor enthusiasts who attend the event can expect to connect with leadership from each of the hosting organizations about upcoming hiking, backpacking, and paddling trips. Additional tabling organizations will include Leave No Trace, the MN Driftless Hiking Trail, Minnesota Rovers, and the Northwoods Volunteer Connection. The event also includes a group lunch, followed by skills clinics on various topics important for responsibly and safely recreating in the BWCAW, including navigation with a compass and map, food preparation, and advice on packing various pack types.

The hosting organizations are nonprofits who bring volunteers to the BWCAW and surrounding areas to maintain trails and do other projects through partnerships with the United States Forest Service. Attendees will be able to learn more about upcoming trip opportunities they can volunteer for this spring. Trails that are maintained by these organizations include the Border Route Trail, Brule Lake Trail, Eagle Mountain Trail, Kekekabic Trail, North Country Scenic Trail, Powwow Trail, and Sioux-Hustler Trail.

The 2025 Boundary Waters Trails Kickoff will follow the depicted schedule.

More information is available at BWAC’s meetup page: 2025 Boundary Waters Trails Kickoff

BWAC is holding an outdoor Hike and Camp with BWAC event on April 26 at Carver Park Reserve, as well as a Crew Member Orientation event on April 29 at REI in Bloomington. Contact Contact: Mel Yackley, BWAC Vice-President, [email protected] for more information about either of these events.