News From Wisconsin NICA
Renee Griswold, League Director
BIG NEWS! We’ve got not one, but TWO exciting announcements to share with you today!
First up, we’re thrilled to unveil our BRAND-NEW WEBSITE! It’s packed with everything you need to know about the League, all in one easy-to-navigate space.
But wait, it gets better! You can now access ALL the League-wide dates for our 2025 season to start planning your year ahead.
Head over to our shiny new site now and be the first to explore: www.wisconsinmtb.org (or keep reading to get the dates now)
More details to come in the new year. Enjoy your holidays!
Renee Griswold, League Director
2025 SAVE-THE-DATES
More extensive details are on the way but for now, mark up that crisp new 2025 calendar with all the WI NICA League-Wide Fun!
|January 28: Annual Meeting Virtually or at The Lodge at Trek Trails in Waterloo
March 1: Coach Registration Begins
April 1: Student-Athlete Registration Begins
April 26-27: Coach Retreat, Trek Headquarters in Waterloo
July 1: Official Team Practices can begin
August 2-3: GRiT Retreat Hartman Creek State Park in Waupaca
August 15-17: NEW: Trail Quest Adventure Fest Reforestation Camp in Green Bay
August 30-September 1: Cable Conquest Festival, Mt. Telemark Village in Cable
September 5-7: Crush the Creek Festival, Lowes Creek in Eau Claire(half-league)
September 12-14: Minooka Mania Festival, Minooka Park in Waukesha(half-league)
September 26-28: Englewood Epic Festival, Englewood Grass Farm in Fall River
October 3-5: Hodag Hustle Festival Camp Tesomas in Rhinelander
October 17-19: Red Barn Championship, Trek Trails in Waterloo