News From Wisconsin NICA

By Bruce Steinberg
12/21/2024
Renee Griswold, League Director

BIG NEWS! We’ve got not one, but TWO exciting announcements to share with you today!

First up, we’re thrilled to unveil our BRAND-NEW WEBSITE🎉 It’s packed with everything you need to know about the League, all in one easy-to-navigate space.

But wait, it gets better! 🗓️ You can now access ALL the League-wide dates for our 2025 season to start planning your year ahead. 

Head over to our shiny new site now and be the first to explore: www.wisconsinmtb.org (or keep reading to get the dates now) 🚴‍♀️✨

More details to come in the new year.  Enjoy your holidays!
Renee Griswold, League Director

2025 SAVE-THE-DATES


More extensive details are on the way but for now, mark up that crisp new 2025 calendar with all the WI NICA League-Wide Fun!
January 28: Annual Meeting Virtually or at The Lodge at Trek Trails in Waterloo 

March 1: Coach Registration Begins 

April 1: Student-Athlete Registration Begins 

April 26-27: Coach Retreat, Trek Headquarters in Waterloo

July 1: Official Team Practices can begin  

August 2-3: GRiT Retreat Hartman Creek State Park in Waupaca 

August 15-17: NEW: Trail Quest Adventure Fest Reforestation Camp in Green Bay

August 30-September 1: Cable Conquest Festival, Mt. Telemark Village in Cable 

September 5-7: Crush the Creek Festival, Lowes Creek in Eau Claire(half-league) 

September 12-14: Minooka Mania Festival, Minooka Park in Waukesha(half-league) 

September 26-28: Englewood Epic Festival, Englewood Grass Farm in Fall River 

October 3-5: Hodag Hustle Festival Camp Tesomas in Rhinelander 

October 17-19: Red Barn Championship, Trek Trails in Waterloo
