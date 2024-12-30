American Birkebeiner Update

The Mt. Telemark Village Capital Campaign, the largest thing the Birkie has ever done, is racing to the finish. This project will ensure a vibrant future for the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation.



With $2M left to reach the finish, the Birkie’s leadership has pledged a $1M donation, challenging the Birkie community to match it, raising an additional $1M and closing out the $10.2M campaign. As you finalize your year-end giving, please consider the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation!



The money raised is supporting everything from snowmaking (which saved the 50th anniversary of the Birkebeiner) and trail development, to the new Base Camp building and a variety of new venues such as the community fitness park, biathlon venue, mountain bike trails, and of course one more bridge!



Your generous support makes these opportunities available for so many…. for generations to come!



Since launching the match earlier this winter, the community has raised $185,000 towards the $1M match. Please donate today and help us reach the $1M finish line!