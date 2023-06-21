Free Bikes 4 Kidz, Madison: Don’t miss our Garage Sale Fundraiser featuring everything bike on Saturday, June 24!

E-Tandem and other tandems to be featured at the garage sale on Saturday, June 24.

It’s time for our annual garage sale fundraiser! We have a lot of inventory to unload including endless bins of parts, rare bikes, tandems, vintage bikes, garden bikes, e-bikes, over a dozen tagalongs, bike trailers, a pet trailer, bike racks of all kinds, and so much more. So put the date in your phone now so you don’t miss out! We’ll see you at our bike shop on Saturday! Cash and Paypal payments will be accepted and everything is sold as-is.

WHERE: 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713 (one half mile west of the Cap City Trail where it crosses Nob Hill Road)

WHEN: Saturday, June 24th, 2023, 10 am – 3 pm

A Great Collection of Road Bikes!

PLEASE DONATE USING THE FOLLOWING LINK TO SUPPORT OUR MISSION OF SEEING THAT EVERY KID GETS A BIKE!

https://fb4kmadison.networkforgood.com/projects/137160-help-us-give-bikes-away

Announcing Madison’s one-of-a-kind bike ride—the South Side Slow Roll on August 5th, 2-7 pm!

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison is excited to announce its first annual bike ride, the South Side Slow Roll on Saturday, August 5th, 2023! This is a ride like no other in the Madison area—it’s designed for the people who DON’T own spandex. If you are intimidated to hop on the area bike paths or haven’t ridden with a group before and want to enjoy an inclusive, community-building opportunity on a bike, you don’t want to miss this one! Not everyone wants to ride 25, 50, or 100 miles so we’ve got you covered with the 5-mile option you’ve been looking for. This ride is free and all are welcome! If you’re an avid biker who DOES own spandex and you’d like to come and offer friendly support to others and help develop an inclusive bike community, we’d love to have you!

The slow rollers will roll promptly out of the Free Bikes 4 Kidz parking lot at 3 pm. We’ll slowly roll with style for a 5-mile ride on bike paths and bike-friendly streets ending at The Village on Park at 2300 S. Park Street. Decorate your bike, wear a costume, or come as you are! If your bike needs some love and minor adjustments, arrive at 2 pm where our volunteer mechanics will help get your bike in tip-top shape so you can safely ride with the group.

After the ride, we’ll continue to socialize at The Village on Park with DJ Mr. Alexis, drinks, food carts, family fun activities, and street art activities with Artistic Gifts (Dani RAD) and TuWile. Come and support diverse communities in this fun ride! We’ll be joined by other nonprofit partners including Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County, Black Girl Magic, Wheels for Winners, and Bike Fitchburg.

Click here to: VIEW/DOWNLOAD THE POSTER

To Volunteer for the Slow Roll Event, Please Click Here:

https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4eabaa2fa7ffcf8-south#/

BIG Announcement! FB4K Madison is open for bike service repairs this summer!

Expert Repair Service From Harvey, at the Bench!

We are excited to open as a community bike shop for the summer months! What does this mean? It means we are open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 am-3 pm to fix your bikes. No, we won’t be able to fix your $10,000 tri bike but if you have a reliable steed with hundreds of miles on it and it needs some love and attention, bring it to us and we’ll repair it for you. All proceeds will help fund our bike giveaway program. Tuneups, flat repairs, and brake adjustments are a few of the basic services we are offering.

We also have a bench for rent by the hour ($20/hour) so if you want to fix your own bike during our open hours and use our tools, c’mon in. Please email us to make an appointment:

Bring your bike to our shop at 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713. Want to make an appointment? Email us at [email protected] and we’ll set something up.

Bike Donation Drive on Friday, June 30 by Dairyland Dare!

Have a bike you are no longer using? Or maybe your kid has outgrown their bike and you’d like to pay it forward to someone else who would not otherwise have an opportunity to have a bike. Bring it to us on Friday, June 30! Our partners at Dairyland Dare are hosting a bike donation drive all day.

You can bring bikes to the Free Bikes 4 Kidz workshop at 354 Coyier Lane, Madison, WI 53713 between 10-4 pm.

We accept gently used bikes of all sizes and styles. These bikes will be refurbished and distributed through our vast network of distribution partners throughout Dane County and southern Wisconsin. If you have questions, please email us or visit our FAQ page for an immediate answer. We are a very small staff that is busy working on bikes so our time available to answer emails is limited but all your questions can be answered on our website FAQ page.