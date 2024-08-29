More Paris Summer Olympics: 2024 Paris Paralympics!

It’s time to watch more amazing elites! The 2024 Summer Paralympics will be held in Paris, France, from 28 August to 8 September 2024. More than 4,000 athletes from around the world will compete in 549 medal events across 22 sports. The first Paralympic summer Games in Paris will showcase both individual and team sports.

Check out the Official Website for Details: https://olympics.com/en/paris-2024

And Here is Your How-To-Watch Viewers’ Guide Link: Viewers’ Guide

And with Silent Sports Magazine pride, contributor Amanda McGrory, who won seven Paralympic track medals, to say the least, as well as wheelchair marathons multiple times (Grandma’s, Chicago, London, and so many more!) will be the analyst for NBC’s coverage of the sport in Paris. Anyone who has seen NBC’s coverage of the Chicago Marathon knows that Amanda is a sportscasting star! Go Amanda!

Congratulations Athletes! Good Luck! And GO Team USA!