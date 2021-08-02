Silent Sports Profile: Kiersten Haugerud, Raised in the Wilderness

Just a taste of extreme

“I thought, why not push myself farther than I ever have,” Kiersten said. “Working as a dietitian in kidney dialysis I see many people who want to do things that their body won’t allow them to. So, I am going to use the body I was given and do this race!”

Kiersten was drawn to the Red Granite Grinder because she was looking for a race to train for over the summer as well as the multiple routes and lengths the event offered — from a 12-mile recreational ride to the 144-mile Xtreme gravel ride. Kiersten chose the 85-mile (Link⇒) “a taste of Xtreme Gravel” route, saying that the (Link⇒) route descriptions helped her choose what race was the right mix of challenge and fun as a novice gravel rider. She also explained that she chose a gravel ride as her first bike race because she prefers to be in the solitude of the outdoors vs. the stress of the road.

“Gravel biking gives me the freedom to pick my terrain,” Kiersten said. I started with a mountain bike but switched to a gravel bike this year due to lighter weight for performance and speed.” Despite seeing that last year’s weather was snow, Kiersten still wanted to make Grinder her first race.

Kiersten and her husband, Bryan, enjoy outdoors sports and recreation of all kinds – from golfing to kayaking to hunting. “I grew up in Northern, WI, so bad weather doesn’t scare me,” Kiersten explained. “I already enjoy winter, so if it snows it will add to the challenge! Physical activity is a huge part of my life and the human body amazes me. I have never pushed myself to compete before, and so I thought “if not now, when?” I am extremely competitive with myself, and always striving to be stronger. I believe this race will push me to be in the best shape I’ve ever been in and show people that women can be strong too!”