Planet Bike Awards over $46,000 Supporting 15 Advocacy Groups Across the U.S. 

Madison, WI – July 26, 2021 – In its latest round of advocacy giving, Planet Bike has awarded over $46,000 to non-profit organizations that are creating safer and friendlier places to bike for all cyclists. Additionally, Planet Bike has focused a portion of its annual giving on groups that are welcoming and supporting new and diverse people to the national bicycling family.

Each year, as a proud member of 1% for the Planet® (an alliance of businesses that are financially committed to creating a healthy planet), Planet Bike pledges time, resources and profits that amount to 1% of their annual sales. This commitment aligns with the company’s mission, values and belief that the bicycle provides powerful solutions for creating a healthier planet.

To date, Planet Bike has donated over $2.5 million to organizations working to create vibrant, healthy and equitable transportation networks across the country.

The following non-profit organizations have received support from Planet Bike in this round of funding:

League of American Bicyclists – https://www.bikeleague.org/

The League of American Bicyclists represents bicyclists in the movement to create safer roads, stronger communities and a bicycle-friendly America. They define standards and share best practices to engage diverse communities and build a powerful, unified voice for bicycling.

National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) – https://www.nationalmtb.org/

National Interscholastic Cycling Association sees a future where every American youth has the opportunity to build strong body, mind and character through cycling. NICA provides leadership, services and governance for regional leagues to produce quality mountain bike events and support every student-athlete.

Black Girls Do Bike – https://www.blackgirlsdobike.org/

With nearly one hundred chapters spanning the country from Alabama to Alaska, Black Girls Do Bike is working to grow and support a community of women of color who share a passion for cycling. Their goal is to demystify cycling by establishing a comfortable space where lady cyclists can support and advise each other and ride together. Black Girls Do Bike members rejoice when women choose cycling as a tool for function, fitness, freedom, and fun!

Radical Adventure Riders – https://radicaladventureriders.com/

Radical Adventure Riders’ (RAR) mission is to propel the bicycle and outdoor adventure world toward greater gender inclusivity and racial equity. Founded in 2017, RAR has created almost a dozen local hubs across the United States that connect, support, and uplift BIPOC and FTWN-B cyclists in their local communities!

Get Women Cycling – http://www.getwomencycling.com/

Based in NYC, Get Women Cycling provides members with personalized service, education, and support to elevate and sustain female bicycle ridership in the city. They offer a wide range of programing that includes individual consultations on bike purchasing, wrenching and commuting workshops and organized group rides.

Capital Trails Coalition – https://www.capitaltrailscoalition.org/

The Capital Trails Coalition seeks to create a world-class network of multi-use trails that are equitably distributed throughout the Washington D.C. metropolitan region. The regional trails network will transform public life by providing healthy, low-stress access to open space and reliable transportation for people of all ages and abilities.

Portland Gear Hub – https://portlandgearhub.org/

Portland Gear Hub’s mission is to get more youth and adults outside and active by increasing access to affordable, reliable gear. They provide a wide array of bicycle education and programming including Earn-a-Bike, Learn to Ride courses, Bikes for all Mainers and Girls’ Mountain Bike Camps. They aim to lower the barrier of entry for those trying a sport for the first time or looking for an affordable mode of transportation.

Living Streets Alliance – Tucson – https://www.livingstreetsalliance.org/

Tucson-based Living Streets Alliance has a mission to promote healthy communities by empowering people to transform streets into vibrant places for walking, bicycling, socializing and playing. They recently worked with local governments on adopting a Complete Streets Policy and host events such as Cyclovia Tucson, Bike Repair Workshops and Community Bike Rides.

Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison (FB4K) – http://fb4kmadison.org/

Free Bikes 4 Kidz is geared toward helping all kids ride into a happier, healthier childhood by providing bikes to children and families most in need. FB4K organizes hundreds of volunteers to clean and refurbish donated used bikes. In their first five years, FB4K Madison has given away 5,6000 bikes and spread lots of joy across the Madison community.

Wisconsin Bike Fed – https://wisconsinbikefed.org/

The Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin cultivates, motivates and unites a strong community of citizens and business and political leaders to move bicycling forward in Wisconsin. Planet Bike’s support helps fund the Bike Fed’s community outreach, educational programming and legislative initiatives.

West Madison NICA Team – https://madisonmtb.org/

With the goal of bringing greater diversity, equity and inclusion to youth mountain biking, the Madison West NICA Mountain Bike team has actively recruited underrepresented student-athletes to its team for the 2021 season. More than twenty scholarship recipients will receive fully paid league and race fees, a mountain bike, helmet and a stash of Planet Bike cycling essentials. Planet Bike’s support is helping to introduce a new wave of student athletes to the joy of single track.

In addition, Planet Bike is supporting the following organizations though membership, product donation or other forms of support: 1% for the Planet, Adventure Cycling, Wheels for Winners and IMBA.

About Planet Bike

Planet Bike is a leading supplier of bicycle lights and accessories. Planet Bike loves the balance that the bicycle brings to the world and its power to make people, communities and the planet healthier. In addition to creating products that make cycling safer and more enjoyable, Planet Bike pledges time, resources and profits to organizations working for sustainable transportation solutions.

Come ride with us!