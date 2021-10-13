Silent Sports

October 2021 Cover!

Gary Barden Photography

Paddling
One-Arm Freedom Paddle at the US Dragon Boat Federation Crew Club National Championships!

One-Arm Freedom Paddle at the US Dragon Boat Federation Crew Club National Championships!

By Bruce Steinberg
10/13/2021
Dillenschneider Designs Paddle

News from Dillenschneider Designs

We were excited to see the One-Arm Freedom paddle in use at the US Dragon Boat Federation Crew Club National Championships (USDBF CCNC) last week, week of October 1, 2021.  🙂 A big Thank You goes out to Adaptive Adventures for using our paddle!

Adaptive Adventures of Colorado fielded a Paradragon 1 division team competing in 7 races over 3 days– at 200-, 500-, and 2000-meter lengths. Link here to one of their 200-meter races: https://youtu.be/FuS8pJiNZzI?t=5643. Way to Go TEAM BLUE! Paradragon is a newly sanctioned race division in Dragon Boat racing at the national and international level. In Paradragon 1 teams every paddler has an impairment. Paradragon 2 teams include a mix of paddlers with and without impairments. Teams racing in the CCNC were able to qualify for the International Dragon Boat Federation’s Crew Club World Championships scheduled for July 18-24, 2022.

Our appreciation goes out to every individual who uses our paddle and to every business that supports our efforts!
Most sincerely, Cindy DillenschneiderDillenschneider Designs
LLCwebsite: https://dillenschneiderdesigns.com/email: DillenschneiderDesigns@outlook.co
