One-Arm Freedom Paddle at the US Dragon Boat Federation Crew Club National Championships!

We were excited to see the One-Arm Freedom paddle in use at the US Dragon Boat Federation Crew Club National Championships (USDBF CCNC) last week, week of October 1, 2021. 🙂 A big Thank You goes out to Adaptive Adventures for using our paddle!

Adaptive Adventures of Colorado fielded a Paradragon 1 division team competing in 7 races over 3 days– at 200-, 500-, and 2000-meter lengths. Link here to one of their 200-meter races: https://youtu.be/FuS8pJiNZzI?t=5643. Way to Go TEAM BLUE! Paradragon is a newly sanctioned race division in Dragon Boat racing at the national and international level. In Paradragon 1 teams every paddler has an impairment. Paradragon 2 teams include a mix of paddlers with and without impairments. Teams racing in the CCNC were able to qualify for the International Dragon Boat Federation’s Crew Club World Championships scheduled for July 18-24, 2022.