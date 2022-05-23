North End Trail Run Coming on May 28

Ron Bergin

The North End Ski Club in Cable will present the fourth annual running of the North End Trail Run on Saturday, May 28. The Trail Run is a low key, low-frills event intended to provide a community building event and an opportunity to enjoy the local trails and a positive trail experience.

The trail run will take place at the North End Trailhead, 41640 Randysek Rd. in Cable, about two miles south of downtown Cable. The North End Trailhead is home to the North End Ski and Snowshoe Trail system and the North End Warming Cabin.

The North End Trail Run will start and finish at the trailhead and will include 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer and half-marathon (13.1 miles) distances. Start times are: half Marathon – 8:30 a.m., 10K – 9:15 a.m., and 5 K – 9:30 AM.

All courses will utilize the CAMBA Ojibwe singletrack bike trail and segments of the North End Ski Trails. The terrain is constantly rolling and varied with a few sustained hills. The Ojibwe Trail is one of the oldest mountain bike trails in the area and, except for a few more recent additions, has mostly retained its original “old school” rustic character. It is narrow, twisting and has regular technical attributes (rocks and roots). The trail winds deep into the Bayfield County Forest through varied forest types.

The entry fee for all distances is $30. For kids under 12 the fee is $15 with a goodie bag. Kids under 12 are free without a goodie bag.

Registration will be open until 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 27. To be guaranteed a goodie bag racers must register by Tuesday, May 24. All registration will be online. To register, visit: https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=259575&owner=1.

Day-of bib pick-up will take place at the North End Cabin starting at 7:45 a.m. Awards will be presented to the top overall men’s and women’s finishers in each race, as well as first place in each 10-year age group. There will be no awards ceremony and awards will be presented immediately following the race. All participants will receive a loaf of homemade bread from Tilly’s Pies in Downtown Cable and a jar of homemade jam from the ladies of the UCC Church in Cable.

For more information: https://northendskiclub.org/north-end-trail-run/.

The North End Ski Club also presents the North End Snowshoe Classic scheduled for January 8, 2023 and North End Classic Ski race on February 12, 2023.

All proceeds from these events benefit the North End Ski Club, a tax-exempt, non-profit organization, and maintenance of the trails and trailhead. For additional information, contact race director Shelly Wilson at 715/307-3720.

For further information contact: Shelly Wilson, 715/307-3720, shellywilson68@gmail.com