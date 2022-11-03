Silent Sports

November 2022 Cover

Photo by Chris Schmidt

Our Cover Story: Skiing’s youth, future champions, lifelong skiers!

Races/EventsXC Skiing
Races/EventsTons of Info From SISU Ski Fest

Tons of Info From SISU Ski Fest

By Bruce Steinberg
11/03/2022
Registration Ahead of Past Years
Registrations through October: 525. Race Capacity: 800. Slots remaining: 275

Sign Up: Register Now for Lowest Fees
* 30K SISU: Dec 1 – $85; Dec 31 – $100 ($20 discount for college teams)
* 15K Heikki Lunta: Dec 1 – $85; Dec 31 – $100 (Youth aged 22 and under – $30)
* 5K Hauska Hiihto Fun Ski: Thru Dec 30 – $35; Dec 31 – $40 (Children 18 and under – $15)

https://www.sisuskifest.com/

Local Information
Lodging Information:
* Click on: Travel Ironwood:
Jack Frost Festival, Ironwood, MI, Nov 17 – Jan 28
* Click on: Jack Frost Schedule:
Ironwood, MI and Hurley, WI Events Calendar
* Click on: FeLiveLife.org
Order Your Joyful Skier Shirt by Nov 28th
Order 2023 shirts online and have them mailed to you before the event. Orders being taken through Nov 28th. Click here for Shirt Info
2023 Racer Gift – Joyful Skier Hat
The only way to get a Joyful Skier hat is to sign up for an event!
Thank You to Our Generous Sponsors
Our Title Sponsor
Gold Sponsors and Partners
Silver Sponsors and Partners
Race Director – Jackie Powers – [email protected]
sisuskifest.com
