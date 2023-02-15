Mora Ski Club: Founders’ Classic
This Sunday, February 18th, Nordic Center 1:00 p.m.
5km, 10km, 20km distances
Registration $1.00 per km
Join us here in Mora at the Nordic Center this Sunday, February 18th for the Founders’ Classic, brought to you by:
https://www.moraskiclub.org/home
Classic-stride skiing only, with three distance options from which to choose: 5km, 10km, and 20km.
5km will be available for adaptive skiers.
Registration fee is $1.00 per kilometer –
https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=298396
Or register on race day from 12:00 – 12:45 before the 1:00 start time.
Maple syrup and cookies awarded to the top finishers in each event!
For questions, contact [email protected] or 218-591-2723
Hope to see you here in Mora on Sunday!