Silent Sports

Top Menu

Main Menu

February 2023 Cover. Photo Courtesy of the (c)ABSF

Articles
Menu

Remember the Excitement of 2022 and Look Forward to the Fever 2023! (c) ABSF. Thank you ABSF People for Helping to Create an Exceptional Birkie Issue of Silent Sports Magazine!

Races/EventsXC Skiing
Races/EventsMora Ski Club: Founders’ Classic

Mora Ski Club: Founders’ Classic

By Bruce Steinberg
02/15/2023
0
0
Share:

This Sunday, February 18th, Nordic Center 1:00 p.m.

5km, 10km, 20km distances

Registration $1.00 per km

Join us here in Mora at the Nordic Center this Sunday, February 18th for the Founders’ Classic, brought to you by: 

https://www.moraskiclub.org/home

Classic-stride skiing only, with three distance options from which to choose: 5km, 10km, and 20km. 

5km will be available for adaptive skiers.

Registration fee is $1.00 per kilometer –

https://www.webscorer.com/register?raceid=298396

Or register on race day from 12:00 – 12:45 before the 1:00 start time.


Maple syrup and cookies awarded to the top finishers in each event!

For questions, contact  [email protected] or 218-591-2723

Hope to see you here in Mora on Sunday!

TagsFounders' ClassicMora Ski Club
Previous Article

Book Review: Bob Kovar’s Beneath the Eagle ...

Next Article

CAMBA IS HIRING: Trail Crew – Summer ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.